Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:47 PM

2105 NW 64th Ter

2105 Northwest 64th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Northwest 64th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64151
Line Creek - Northern Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Single Family home
3 bedroom
2 bath
2 car garage
**NEW PICS COMING SOON*
Come take a look at this remodeled home with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Living room with a vaulted ceilings make for an open airy atmoshere. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout the home with wood grain design. Nice deck off the kitchen for early morning coffee. Enjoy finished basement with walkout. Home is near Englewood Park, Anita Gorman Park, and BriarCliff Park. Line Creek Elementary Congress Middle School Park Hill High School *If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the application fee. Anyone over the age of 18 MUST fill out an application. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
