Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

1920 Lister Ave

1920 Lister Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Lister Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team North

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
1920 Lister Ave Kansas City, MO 64127
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Kansas City available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $700.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/749124

App fees differ with online application

(RLNE4978533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Lister Ave have any available units?
1920 Lister Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Lister Ave have?
Some of 1920 Lister Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Lister Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Lister Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Lister Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 Lister Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1920 Lister Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Lister Ave offers parking.
Does 1920 Lister Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Lister Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Lister Ave have a pool?
No, 1920 Lister Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Lister Ave have accessible units?
No, 1920 Lister Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Lister Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Lister Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
