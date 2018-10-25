All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
1850 E 97th St APT B
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

1850 E 97th St APT B

1850 East 97th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1850 East 97th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1006081?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Beautiful updated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo!! The community at Lindenwoods offers you all the advantages of city living in a tranquil, country atmosphere in South Kansas City, Missouri. Attractive landscaping and winding walkways provide a scenic view from your private patio or terrace. This secluded community is a paradise with lush, green grounds and quiet residential streets. Central Air. Nice wooded view over your balcony. Water and Trash removal included. Free laundry inside bulding & maintenance free outside.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5137126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 E 97th St APT B have any available units?
1850 E 97th St APT B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 E 97th St APT B have?
Some of 1850 E 97th St APT B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 E 97th St APT B currently offering any rent specials?
1850 E 97th St APT B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 E 97th St APT B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 E 97th St APT B is pet friendly.
Does 1850 E 97th St APT B offer parking?
Yes, 1850 E 97th St APT B offers parking.
Does 1850 E 97th St APT B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 E 97th St APT B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 E 97th St APT B have a pool?
No, 1850 E 97th St APT B does not have a pool.
Does 1850 E 97th St APT B have accessible units?
No, 1850 E 97th St APT B does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 E 97th St APT B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 E 97th St APT B does not have units with dishwashers.
