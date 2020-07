Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit gym pool bbq/grill bike storage google fiber media room sauna valet service yoga cats allowed garage parking

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Commerce Tower, the premier apartments in Kansas City, Missouri, redefines downtown apartment living by creating an energy-efficient, vertical neighborhood with luxury apartments, exclusive amenities, and a connected lifestyle. With its Miesian-style architecture that features a symmetrical concrete grid, rectangular structure, and open plaza, Commerce Tower Apartments in Downtown Kansas City, Missouri is unmatched in design and ambiance. Our LEED Gold Certified community combines the best of traditional craftsmanship with the finest amenities in a resort-style setting. Whatever floor plan prospective residents happen to select, they will have access to our on-site restaurant and pharmacy, outdoor kitchen, and indoor dog park. With today's fast paced lifestyles where schedules seem to control peoples' lives, you want a safe-haven where you can ...