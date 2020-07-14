Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range recently renovated dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool garage

With the Kansas City skyline as its backdrop, Six40 stands as a striking tribute to modern 1950's architecture in the heart of the historic Hyde Park neighborhood. Inside, newly renovated apartment homes offer a relaxing retreat from everyday life. Close to both the Plaza and Westport, and situated near major highways and the Metro bus line, this building offers the best in urban living, with a variety of activities and entertainment just a short walk away.



Six40 is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim