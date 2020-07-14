All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like Six40.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
Six40
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

Six40

640 E Armour Blvd · (816) 925-0837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Central Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

640 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0706 · Avail. Aug 15

$660

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 0204 · Avail. Sep 7

$678

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit B102 · Avail. Sep 18

$696

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0602 · Avail. Aug 21

$760

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 0202 · Avail. Aug 8

$768

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Six40.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
recently renovated
dishwasher
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
With the Kansas City skyline as its backdrop, Six40 stands as a striking tribute to modern 1950's architecture in the heart of the historic Hyde Park neighborhood. Inside, newly renovated apartment homes offer a relaxing retreat from everyday life. Close to both the Plaza and Westport, and situated near major highways and the Metro bus line, this building offers the best in urban living, with a variety of activities and entertainment just a short walk away.

Six40 is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $225 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/monthly per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: gated parking $50/monthly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Six40 have any available units?
Six40 has 5 units available starting at $660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Six40 have?
Some of Six40's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Six40 currently offering any rent specials?
Six40 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Six40 pet-friendly?
Yes, Six40 is pet friendly.
Does Six40 offer parking?
Yes, Six40 offers parking.
Does Six40 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Six40 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Six40 have a pool?
Yes, Six40 has a pool.
Does Six40 have accessible units?
No, Six40 does not have accessible units.
Does Six40 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Six40 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Six40?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity