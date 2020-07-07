All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

1312 E. 83rd Ter.

1312 East 83rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1312 East 83rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This cute home features a renovated kitchen, stunning hardwood floors, three great sized bedrooms, and a renovated bath. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5521043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 E. 83rd Ter. have any available units?
1312 E. 83rd Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 E. 83rd Ter. have?
Some of 1312 E. 83rd Ter.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 E. 83rd Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
1312 E. 83rd Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 E. 83rd Ter. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 E. 83rd Ter. is pet friendly.
Does 1312 E. 83rd Ter. offer parking?
No, 1312 E. 83rd Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 1312 E. 83rd Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 E. 83rd Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 E. 83rd Ter. have a pool?
No, 1312 E. 83rd Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 1312 E. 83rd Ter. have accessible units?
No, 1312 E. 83rd Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 E. 83rd Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 E. 83rd Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.

