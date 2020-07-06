All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 120 Northwest 95th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
120 Northwest 95th Place
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

120 Northwest 95th Place

120 NW 95th Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Meadowbrook Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

120 NW 95th Pl, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**THIS UNIT IS NOT AVAILABLE JUST FOR SHOWING PURPOSES ONLY..CONTACT STALEY CROSSING AT 816-410-1115 FOR APPLICATION AND AVAILABILITY***ALL KEYS ARE TO GO BACK INTO THE DROP BOX WHEN TOUR IS COMPLETE.**
TH2-3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom with a one car garage. Includes all major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, full size washer and dryer. We are a non-smoking and pet friendly community. Call for more detail or if you would like to start the application process give us a call at 816-410-1115 and reserve this home today.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Northwest 95th Place have any available units?
120 Northwest 95th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Northwest 95th Place have?
Some of 120 Northwest 95th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Northwest 95th Place currently offering any rent specials?
120 Northwest 95th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Northwest 95th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Northwest 95th Place is pet friendly.
Does 120 Northwest 95th Place offer parking?
Yes, 120 Northwest 95th Place offers parking.
Does 120 Northwest 95th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Northwest 95th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Northwest 95th Place have a pool?
No, 120 Northwest 95th Place does not have a pool.
Does 120 Northwest 95th Place have accessible units?
No, 120 Northwest 95th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Northwest 95th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Northwest 95th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary