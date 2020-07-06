120 Northwest 95th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**THIS UNIT IS NOT AVAILABLE JUST FOR SHOWING PURPOSES ONLY..CONTACT STALEY CROSSING AT 816-410-1115 FOR APPLICATION AND AVAILABILITY***ALL KEYS ARE TO GO BACK INTO THE DROP BOX WHEN TOUR IS COMPLETE.**

TH2-3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom with a one car garage. Includes all major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, full size washer and dryer. We are a non-smoking and pet friendly community. Call for more detail or if you would like to start the application process give us a call at 816-410-1115 and reserve this home today.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.