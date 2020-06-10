All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11314 North Donnelly Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11314 North Donnelly Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 5:16 PM

11314 North Donnelly Avenue

11314 North Donnelly Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11314 North Donnelly Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11314 North Donnelly Avenue have any available units?
11314 North Donnelly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11314 North Donnelly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11314 North Donnelly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11314 North Donnelly Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11314 North Donnelly Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11314 North Donnelly Avenue offer parking?
No, 11314 North Donnelly Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11314 North Donnelly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11314 North Donnelly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11314 North Donnelly Avenue have a pool?
No, 11314 North Donnelly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11314 North Donnelly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11314 North Donnelly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11314 North Donnelly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11314 North Donnelly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11314 North Donnelly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11314 North Donnelly Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary