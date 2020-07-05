All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11304 Crystal Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11304 Crystal Avenue
Last updated October 23 2019 at 9:38 PM

11304 Crystal Avenue

11304 Crystal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11304 Crystal Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! ! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11304 Crystal Avenue have any available units?
11304 Crystal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11304 Crystal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11304 Crystal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11304 Crystal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11304 Crystal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11304 Crystal Avenue offer parking?
No, 11304 Crystal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11304 Crystal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11304 Crystal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11304 Crystal Avenue have a pool?
No, 11304 Crystal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11304 Crystal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11304 Crystal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11304 Crystal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11304 Crystal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11304 Crystal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11304 Crystal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary