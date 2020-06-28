All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

11301 Cleveland Ave

11301 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11301 Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Terrace Lake Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1002959?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Cute, clean and well cared for South KCMO Home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house has new exterior and interior paint. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The main level is open and efficient with plenty of natural light. Plenty of bonus space in the basement with two finished rooms that could be used as bedrooms or a family area with a full bathroom downstairs. The backyard feels private and has a great deck. Walking distance from the elementary school!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5131930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 Cleveland Ave have any available units?
11301 Cleveland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11301 Cleveland Ave have?
Some of 11301 Cleveland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11301 Cleveland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11301 Cleveland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 Cleveland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11301 Cleveland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11301 Cleveland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11301 Cleveland Ave offers parking.
Does 11301 Cleveland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11301 Cleveland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 Cleveland Ave have a pool?
No, 11301 Cleveland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11301 Cleveland Ave have accessible units?
No, 11301 Cleveland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 Cleveland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11301 Cleveland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
