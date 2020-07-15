1112 W 45th St - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry google fiber

Enjoy West Plaza living at a great price!

Gorgeous, well maintained 1 bd/1 bath condo.

Enter in to your cute little foyer with open floor plan in to your living room or dining space.

Amazing character with arched doorways and hardwood floors throughout!

Large living room, separate dining space and galley kitchen.

White kitchen cabinets, plus fridge and stove provided.

Beautiful French doors take you in to your large bedroom!

Large closets throughout, a hard find in these vintage buildings!

Updated bath vanity and tiled shower.

Secured building entry.

Storage space comes with your condo!

Google Fiber enabled. You pay for service.

This unit is located on the 2nd floor!

Shared front porch.

On-site, shared coin laundry.

On-site maintenance, lawn care and snow removal.

Easy street parking.

Cats ok! This is a dog-free property.