All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1112 W 45th St - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1112 W 45th St - 3
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

1112 W 45th St - 3

1112 West 45th Street · (816) 885-1964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1112 West 45th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
google fiber
Enjoy West Plaza living at a great price!
Gorgeous, well maintained 1 bd/1 bath condo.
Enter in to your cute little foyer with open floor plan in to your living room or dining space.
Amazing character with arched doorways and hardwood floors throughout!
Large living room, separate dining space and galley kitchen.
White kitchen cabinets, plus fridge and stove provided.
Beautiful French doors take you in to your large bedroom!
Large closets throughout, a hard find in these vintage buildings!
Updated bath vanity and tiled shower.
Secured building entry.
Storage space comes with your condo!
Google Fiber enabled. You pay for service.
This unit is located on the 2nd floor!
Shared front porch.
On-site, shared coin laundry.
On-site maintenance, lawn care and snow removal.
Easy street parking.
Cats ok! This is a dog-free property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 W 45th St - 3 have any available units?
1112 W 45th St - 3 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 W 45th St - 3 have?
Some of 1112 W 45th St - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 W 45th St - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1112 W 45th St - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 W 45th St - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1112 W 45th St - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1112 W 45th St - 3 offer parking?
No, 1112 W 45th St - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1112 W 45th St - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 W 45th St - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 W 45th St - 3 have a pool?
No, 1112 W 45th St - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1112 W 45th St - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1112 W 45th St - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 W 45th St - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 W 45th St - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1112 W 45th St - 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity