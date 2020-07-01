All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:57 PM

1104 West 46th Street

1104 West 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1104 West 46th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us today about this amazing opportunity to live right in the heart of it all! This condo is located only steps from the best restaurants, entertainment, and shopping in the city.

Featuring stunning hardwood floors, a recently updated kitchen with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and beautiful cherry cabinetry. The living room is filled with natural light thanks to the large sliding doors that lead out to your private balcony. Both bedrooms are a great size and the bath is beautiful as well.

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 West 46th Street have any available units?
1104 West 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 West 46th Street have?
Some of 1104 West 46th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 West 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1104 West 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 West 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 West 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1104 West 46th Street offer parking?
No, 1104 West 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1104 West 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 West 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 West 46th Street have a pool?
No, 1104 West 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1104 West 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 1104 West 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 West 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 West 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

