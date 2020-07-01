1104 West 46th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Contact us today about this amazing opportunity to live right in the heart of it all! This condo is located only steps from the best restaurants, entertainment, and shopping in the city.



Featuring stunning hardwood floors, a recently updated kitchen with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and beautiful cherry cabinetry. The living room is filled with natural light thanks to the large sliding doors that lead out to your private balcony. Both bedrooms are a great size and the bath is beautiful as well.



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.