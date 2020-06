Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

{1101} Amazing Location + Updates Throughout + 1 Car Garage + All Appliances Included - Built in 1991, this duplex is a rare find in Westport! Just minutes to shops, restaurants and bars



New paint and carpeting throughout!



Spacious living room and dining area. Modern kitchen with electric range and vent, dishwasher and refrigerator! Washer/ Dryer also included



Master bedroom with en suite bathroom! Great size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Large second bedroom and full bathroom!



1 car garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5652561)