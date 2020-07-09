All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 110 E 40th St - 307.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
110 E 40th St - 307
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:43 AM

110 E 40th St - 307

110 E 40th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Southmoreland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

110 E 40th St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
28 Unit Multi-Family
28 Unit Multi-Family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 E 40th St - 307 have any available units?
110 E 40th St - 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 110 E 40th St - 307 currently offering any rent specials?
110 E 40th St - 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 E 40th St - 307 pet-friendly?
No, 110 E 40th St - 307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 110 E 40th St - 307 offer parking?
No, 110 E 40th St - 307 does not offer parking.
Does 110 E 40th St - 307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 E 40th St - 307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 E 40th St - 307 have a pool?
No, 110 E 40th St - 307 does not have a pool.
Does 110 E 40th St - 307 have accessible units?
No, 110 E 40th St - 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 110 E 40th St - 307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 E 40th St - 307 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 E 40th St - 307 have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 E 40th St - 307 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary