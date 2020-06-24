All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10313 North Harrison Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10313 North Harrison Court
Last updated April 24 2019 at 4:53 PM

10313 North Harrison Court

10313 North Harrison Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10313 North Harrison Court, Kansas City, MO 64155
New Mark

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in Staley District, is this 1,800 sq ft split level home. Open main floor and a finished basement with fireplace. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. Privacy fenced backyard. Located on a cul-de-sac near Fox Hills Park. First months rent is $500 off.

*Please check with your issuing agency prior to applying to make sure they will pay up to $1500. We will not reduce the rent and we will not refund application fees if your voucher won't cover the amount of rent. KCMO, for example, does not pay the required amount for this property.

$50 app fee
$1,400 rent / $1,000 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

** We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10313 North Harrison Court have any available units?
10313 North Harrison Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10313 North Harrison Court currently offering any rent specials?
10313 North Harrison Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10313 North Harrison Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10313 North Harrison Court is pet friendly.
Does 10313 North Harrison Court offer parking?
Yes, 10313 North Harrison Court offers parking.
Does 10313 North Harrison Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10313 North Harrison Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10313 North Harrison Court have a pool?
No, 10313 North Harrison Court does not have a pool.
Does 10313 North Harrison Court have accessible units?
No, 10313 North Harrison Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10313 North Harrison Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10313 North Harrison Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10313 North Harrison Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10313 North Harrison Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary