10313 North Harrison Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in Staley District, is this 1,800 sq ft split level home. Open main floor and a finished basement with fireplace. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. Privacy fenced backyard. Located on a cul-de-sac near Fox Hills Park. First months rent is $500 off.



*Please check with your issuing agency prior to applying to make sure they will pay up to $1500. We will not reduce the rent and we will not refund application fees if your voucher won't cover the amount of rent. KCMO, for example, does not pay the required amount for this property.



$50 app fee

$1,400 rent / $1,000 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



** We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.