101 East 29th Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage google fiber internet access

Gorgeous townhouse in highly desired Historic Union Hill area!

Walking distance to all kinds of nightlife in Martini Corner, easy access to Crown Center, Union Station and the KC Streetcar!

Fresh modern gray and white colors throughout this breath taking two bedroom, two bath! Beautiful, Dark hardwood floors throughout your new home.

Enjoy a cozy fireplace, large open living, dining and kitchen.

Kitchen includes granite, stainless steel appliances and generous counter space!

Kitchen comes fully equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher.

Large and updated windows for great natural light!

The updated bathrooms boast beautiful tile and granite.

Bedrooms have huge closets!

Enjoy your one car garage with additional garage closet storage.

Full-size washer dryer included.

Google fiber ready!

Partially furnished and owner may provide additional furniture based on need.

No pets please.

Short term lease to run to May 15, 2019.