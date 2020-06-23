All apartments in Kansas City
101 East 29th Street - 1

101 E 29th St · No Longer Available
Location

101 E 29th St, Kansas City, MO 64108
Union Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
google fiber
internet access
Gorgeous townhouse in highly desired Historic Union Hill area!
Walking distance to all kinds of nightlife in Martini Corner, easy access to Crown Center, Union Station and the KC Streetcar!
Fresh modern gray and white colors throughout this breath taking two bedroom, two bath! Beautiful, Dark hardwood floors throughout your new home.
Enjoy a cozy fireplace, large open living, dining and kitchen.
Kitchen includes granite, stainless steel appliances and generous counter space!
Kitchen comes fully equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher.
Large and updated windows for great natural light!
The updated bathrooms boast beautiful tile and granite.
Bedrooms have huge closets!
Enjoy your one car garage with additional garage closet storage.
Full-size washer dryer included.
Google fiber ready!
Partially furnished and owner may provide additional furniture based on need.
No pets please.
Short term lease to run to May 15, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 East 29th Street - 1 have any available units?
101 East 29th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 East 29th Street - 1 have?
Some of 101 East 29th Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 East 29th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
101 East 29th Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 East 29th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 101 East 29th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 101 East 29th Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 101 East 29th Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 101 East 29th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 East 29th Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 East 29th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 101 East 29th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 101 East 29th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 101 East 29th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 East 29th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 East 29th Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
