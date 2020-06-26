All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 9613 E 25th Terr S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
9613 E 25th Terr S
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

9613 E 25th Terr S

9613 East 25th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9613 East 25th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64052
Rockwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Property - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront

(RLNE4950745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9613 E 25th Terr S have any available units?
9613 E 25th Terr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 9613 E 25th Terr S currently offering any rent specials?
9613 E 25th Terr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9613 E 25th Terr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 9613 E 25th Terr S is pet friendly.
Does 9613 E 25th Terr S offer parking?
No, 9613 E 25th Terr S does not offer parking.
Does 9613 E 25th Terr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9613 E 25th Terr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9613 E 25th Terr S have a pool?
No, 9613 E 25th Terr S does not have a pool.
Does 9613 E 25th Terr S have accessible units?
No, 9613 E 25th Terr S does not have accessible units.
Does 9613 E 25th Terr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 9613 E 25th Terr S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9613 E 25th Terr S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9613 E 25th Terr S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City