Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

118 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Independence, MO

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Glendale
4 Units Available
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southern
6 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1075 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Ridge, an apartment community nestled in the heart of Independence, Missouri. Perfectly located for shopping, dining and entertainment, we have so much to offer.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Blackburn
9 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,086
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$919
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 26 at 05:26pm
$
Little Blue
3 Units Available
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Bridger
Contact for Availability
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Procter
1 Unit Available
724 S Crysler Unit B
724 S Crysler Ave, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
Independence Duplex with lots of Space with Large two car Garage - This 2nd floor duplex is located in Independence. The duplex offers 3 plus bedrooms and 2 full bath.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hill Park
1 Unit Available
9404 E 23rd St S
9404 East 23rd Street South, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
9404 E 23rd St S. Independence, MO. 64052 Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Randall
1 Unit Available
406 N Downey Ave
406 North Downey Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
COMING SOON!! Newly Rehabbed Duplex in Independence - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Duplex in a Great Neighborhood available SOON! This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairland Heights
1 Unit Available
1700 S Brookside Ave
1700 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1700 S Brookside Ave. Independence, MO 64052 Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sycamore
1 Unit Available
15200 E 40th Street South
15200 East 40th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE - 3 bed 1.5 bath in Independence - Newly rehabbed! New paint, carpet, fixtures & lighting. Spacious kitchen has dining area with track lighting.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Randall
1 Unit Available
408 N Downey Ave
408 North Downey Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1700 sqft
COMING SOON!! Newly Rehabbed Duplex in Independence - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Duplex in a Great Neighborhood available SOON! This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heart of Independence
1 Unit Available
132 W. Linden Ave.
132 West Linden Avenue, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1550 sqft
4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Independence Home - Located just off Noland Rd. and 23rd St. this 4 Bedroom 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairland Heights
1 Unit Available
1726 Hawthorne Court
1726 Hawthorne Court, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1501 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Independence MO - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Call for more details! Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bundschu
1 Unit Available
11403 E 10th St S
11403 East 10th Street, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
11403 E 10th St S, Independence MO 64054 Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Luff
1 Unit Available
13704 E 41st Ter S
13704 East 41st Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1127 sqft
A must see rental from American Real PM! Please call our Leasing Line at 816-336-9995 to schedule a self-guided tour. This cute ranch home was just renovated with fresh paint and new carpet throughout interior.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Glendale
1 Unit Available
16318 East 34th Street South
16318 East 34th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY..

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Hill Park
1 Unit Available
2106 South Arlington Avenue
2106 South Arlington Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
780 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with main floor laundry is available now and features kitchen appliances, off street parking, and a huge yard. No vouchers.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Blue Village
1 Unit Available
1501 North Millhaven Court
1501 Millhaven Court, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1700 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Three Trails
1 Unit Available
3008 South Scott Avenue
3008 South Scott Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1416 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Cler-Mont
1 Unit Available
19403 East 5th Street Court North
19403 East 5th Court North, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1172 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Chapel
1 Unit Available
5125 South Cottage Avenue
5125 South Cottage Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1190 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bdrm, 1.5 bath split-level home in Independence. Quiet street with friendly neighbors. Stainless steel appliances with flat-top stove.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Hanthorn
1 Unit Available
1223 East 25th Street South
1223 East 25th Street, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1790 sqft
This 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath Raised Ranch is much larger than it looks! This home offers a kitchen/dining combo complete with appliances, Family Room, Rec Room and a covered deck overlooking the fenced yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Sycamore
1 Unit Available
14505 East 36th Terrace South
14505 East 36th Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1400 sqft
Step back into time. This 3 bdrm, 1/5 bath Ranch home looks like it is right out of leave it to Beaver. Mid century modern with great bones. New paint through out and new kitchen flooring. Very well kept home. Bathrooms are updated. Perfect home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Independence, MO

Finding an apartment in Independence that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

