Apartment List
/
MO
/
independence
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

151 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Independence, MO

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Southern
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$890
799 sqft
Welcome home to Cedar Brooke, a lovely apartment community resembling a rustic, mountainous retreat. Delight in beautiful landscaping accented by a fountain, courtyards, and a babbling brook.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$936
796 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Blackburn
8 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,086
773 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 26 at 05:26pm
$
Little Blue
3 Units Available
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
784 sqft
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Bridger
Contact for Availability
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
760 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heart of Independence
1 Unit Available
637 S Crysler B
637 South Crysler Avenue, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
637 S Crysler - Property Id: 254172 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254172 Property Id 254172 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5727967)

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Mt. Washington
1 Unit Available
1105 S Brookside Ave
1105 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
587 sqft
Brookside is a small, quiet community of 54 apartments. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom units, on site laundry, off street parking on a first come first served basis, trash removal, and common area maintenance.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Mt. Washington
1 Unit Available
1111 S Brookside Ave
1111 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
587 sqft
Second floor with balcony. Bright rooms. Appliances include fridge, range, Laundry facility on site.
Results within 1 mile of Independence
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Riss Lake
11 Units Available
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$691
660 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
$
Kingsridge
10 Units Available
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
629 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Independence
Verified

1 of 188

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Hill Haven
16 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$740
754 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Eastwood Hills West
9 Units Available
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$683
759 sqft
Beautiful landscaping in a wooded setting on 44 acres with attractive amenities and spacious apartment homes blend together to create the ideal living environment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:38pm
Applegate
1 Unit Available
159 Vesper Street
159 Vesper Street, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$589
800 sqft
THE QUICKEST WAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS PROPERTY IS TO CALL 816-343-4098 Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.
Results within 10 miles of Independence
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
Unity Ridge
10 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,088
705 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
River Market
40 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,131
761 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Old Westport
36 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
751 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sherwood Estates
4 Units Available
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
Welcome home to Chouteau Heights! We are conveniently located in the Northland, putting you minutes from all Kansas City has to offer.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Roanoke
144 Units Available
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
726 sqft
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
River Market
33 Units Available
Market Station
240 W 2nd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,264
827 sqft
Prime Kansas City location in walking distance to boutique shops, fine dining and nightlife. Apartments have contemporary features, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and full-size washer-dryer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
615 sqft
University Plaza is just blocks away from KU Medical Center and short drive to The Country Club Plaza and Westport with all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Kansas City has to offer.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Grandview
3 Units Available
Arbors of Grandview
6731 E 119th St, Grandview, MO
1 Bedroom
$754
663 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, these units come in studio and one- and two-bedroom options. Each unit offers air conditioning, all electric kitchens, sleek black cabinets, dishwashers, hardwood floors and modern fixtures.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,182
874 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
The Downtown Loop
6 Units Available
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
620 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.

June 2020 Independence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Independence Rent Report. Independence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Independence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Independence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Independence Rent Report. Independence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Independence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Independence rents increased over the past month

Independence rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Independence stand at $743 for a one-bedroom apartment and $911 for a two-bedroom. Independence's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Independence, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Independence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Independence, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Independence is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 0.9% in St. Louis.
    • Independence's median two-bedroom rent of $911 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Independence.
    • While Independence's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Independence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Independence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndependence 3 BedroomsIndependence Accessible ApartmentsIndependence Apartments under $600Independence Apartments under $700
    Independence Apartments under $800Independence Apartments with BalconyIndependence Apartments with GarageIndependence Apartments with GymIndependence Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndependence Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Apartments with PoolIndependence Apartments with Washer-DryerIndependence Dog Friendly ApartmentsIndependence Pet Friendly PlacesIndependence Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
    Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
    Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Glendale
    Bridger

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
    Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
    University of Missouri-Kansas City