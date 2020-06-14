Apartment List
/
MO
/
independence
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

168 Apartments for rent in Independence, MO with garage

Independence apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$936
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southern
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cedar Ridge, an apartment community nestled in the heart of Independence, Missouri. Perfectly located for shopping, dining and entertainment, we have so much to offer.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 26 at 05:26pm
$
Little Blue
3 Units Available
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Southern
1 Unit Available
15307 E 43rd Terr - 1
15307 East 43rd Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
single family home 3 BR, 1 BA all-brick ranch home. 2 car attached garage. Full, unfinished basement. VERY Large, fenced backyard. Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bath, quiet neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
16318 East 34th Street South
16318 East 34th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY..

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Chapel
1 Unit Available
5125 South Cottage Avenue
5125 South Cottage Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1190 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bdrm, 1.5 bath split-level home in Independence. Quiet street with friendly neighbors. Stainless steel appliances with flat-top stove.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
South Crysler
1 Unit Available
4208 South Osage Street
4208 South Osage Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
Wonderful 3 bdrm side to side split in Fairway Gardens subdivision. Check out the open kitchen, dining room combo perfect for entertaining your friends and family. You'll enjoy the natural light and hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pitcher
1 Unit Available
11009 E 35th St
11009 East 35th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Cute 3 bed 1 bath ranch - Cute 3 bed 1 bath ranch. 1 car garage with garage door opener. Possible 4th (non-conforming) bedroom only basement. Large fenced-in yard. (RLNE5696365)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Procter
1 Unit Available
724 S Crysler Unit B
724 S Crysler Ave, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
Independence Duplex with lots of Space with Large two car Garage - This 2nd floor duplex is located in Independence. The duplex offers 3 plus bedrooms and 2 full bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Randall
1 Unit Available
406 N Downey Ave
406 North Downey Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
COMING SOON!! Newly Rehabbed Duplex in Independence - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Duplex in a Great Neighborhood available SOON! This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sycamore
1 Unit Available
15200 E 40th Street South
15200 East 40th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE - 3 bed 1.5 bath in Independence - Newly rehabbed! New paint, carpet, fixtures & lighting. Spacious kitchen has dining area with track lighting.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southern
1 Unit Available
15101 E 44th St S
15101 East 44th Street South, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
4500 sqft
This house is under construction. The house will be available in June 2020. This house is a ranch style home with the garage entry being at the same level as the rest of the house. This house has 4+ bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Randall
1 Unit Available
408 N Downey Ave
408 North Downey Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1700 sqft
COMING SOON!! Newly Rehabbed Duplex in Independence - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Duplex in a Great Neighborhood available SOON! This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Randall
1 Unit Available
17512 E Susquehanna Dr
17512 Susquehanna Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 294225 Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom half-duplex. This beautiful property has fresh paint, new flooring, and updated bathrooms.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Luff
1 Unit Available
13704 E 41st Ter S
13704 East 41st Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1127 sqft
A must see rental from American Real PM! Please call our Leasing Line at 816-336-9995 to schedule a self-guided tour. This cute ranch home was just renovated with fresh paint and new carpet throughout interior.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hanthorn
1 Unit Available
1405 S Crane St
1405 South Crane Street, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1288 sqft
So Much Larger than it Looks! Here is a Full 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Ranch in Independence. Basement is unfinished, but does have the washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Mill Creek
1 Unit Available
1808 North Kiger Road
1808 North Kiger Road, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath Ranch with 4th nonconforming bedroom in walkout basement. New interior and exterior paint, BRAND NEW kitchen cabinets and countertops, new LVP flooring and refinished hardwoods.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Hill Park
1 Unit Available
1915 S Overton Avenue
1915 South Overton Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1131 sqft
Another great listing by Torrine and Renters Warehouse. This charming two bedroom 1 bathroom includes bonus office/3rd bedroom. located in historic Independence.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Rock Creek South
1 Unit Available
10512 East 35th Street South
10512 East 35th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1202 sqft
Coming Soon in June. Currently Occupied. Check back for more pictures. 10512 E 35th St, Independence, MO - 3 or 4 Bed, 1 Bath Single-Family Home with a full basement and large 2 car detached garage or workshop.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mill Creek
1 Unit Available
15304 E Swearingen Road
15304 Swearingen Road, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1363 sqft
3 bedroom / 1 bath house for rent - Secluded road in Independence $1050 - 15304 E Swearingen Rd, Independence, MO Secluded 3 bd / 1 ba with an attached 1-car garage. House is all on one level.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Bundschu
1 Unit Available
520 N. Crysler Avenue
520 North Crysler Street, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
AVAILABLE - 4 bed 2 bath in Independence - Super Cute 4 Bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Independence.

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Bridger
1 Unit Available
18514 East 19th Terrace Court South
18514 E 19th Ter S, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1942 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.

1 of 24

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Glendale
1 Unit Available
16505 East 28th Place
16505 East 28th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1118 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,118 sf home is located in Independence, MO. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Independence

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Riss Lake
1 Unit Available
10500 East 45th Terrace
10500 East 45th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1774 sqft
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment with a leasing agent. Contact for details. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Independence, MO

Independence apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndependence 3 BedroomsIndependence Accessible ApartmentsIndependence Apartments under $600Independence Apartments under $700
Independence Apartments under $800Independence Apartments with BalconyIndependence Apartments with GarageIndependence Apartments with GymIndependence Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndependence Apartments with Move-in Specials
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Apartments with PoolIndependence Apartments with Washer-DryerIndependence Dog Friendly ApartmentsIndependence Pet Friendly PlacesIndependence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City