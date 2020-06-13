Apartment List
/
MO
/
independence
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:13 AM

115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Independence, MO

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Bridger
Contact for Availability
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
16318 East 34th Street South
16318 East 34th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY..

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Blue Village
1 Unit Available
1501 North Millhaven Court
1501 Millhaven Court, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1700 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Three Trails
1 Unit Available
3008 South Scott Avenue
3008 South Scott Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1416 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Cler-Mont
1 Unit Available
19403 East 5th Street Court North
19403 East 5th Court North, Independence, MO
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Chapel
1 Unit Available
5125 South Cottage Avenue
5125 South Cottage Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1190 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bdrm, 1.5 bath split-level home in Independence. Quiet street with friendly neighbors. Stainless steel appliances with flat-top stove.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Hanthorn
1 Unit Available
1223 East 25th Street South
1223 East 25th Street, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1790 sqft
This 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath Raised Ranch is much larger than it looks! This home offers a kitchen/dining combo complete with appliances, Family Room, Rec Room and a covered deck overlooking the fenced yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Sycamore
1 Unit Available
14505 East 36th Terrace South
14505 East 36th Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1400 sqft
Step back into time. This 3 bdrm, 1/5 bath Ranch home looks like it is right out of leave it to Beaver. Mid century modern with great bones. New paint through out and new kitchen flooring. Very well kept home. Bathrooms are updated. Perfect home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
2425 South Lee's Summit Road
2425 Lee's Summit Road, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1189 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
South Crysler
1 Unit Available
4208 South Osage Street
4208 South Osage Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
Wonderful 3 bdrm side to side split in Fairway Gardens subdivision. Check out the open kitchen, dining room combo perfect for entertaining your friends and family. You'll enjoy the natural light and hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
39th East
1 Unit Available
17225 East 40th Terrace South
17225 East 40th Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1672 sqft
Well loved maintenance free home with several updates that makes this a great buy. This home has been freshly painted throughout, new tiled floors in kitchen, and baths.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
39th East
1 Unit Available
16824 East 41st Street South
16824 East 41st Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1426 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Great 3 bed 2 bath home w/ walkout basement in Blue Springs School District. Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room and hallway.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Randall
1 Unit Available
408 N Downey Ave
408 North Downey Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1700 sqft
COMING SOON!! Newly Rehabbed Duplex in Independence - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Duplex in a Great Neighborhood available SOON! This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Randall
1 Unit Available
17512 E Susquehanna Dr
17512 Susquehanna Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 294225 Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom half-duplex. This beautiful property has fresh paint, new flooring, and updated bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heart of Independence
1 Unit Available
132 W. Linden Ave.
132 West Linden Avenue, Independence, MO
4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Independence Home - Located just off Noland Rd. and 23rd St. this 4 Bedroom 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
510 S Cedar Ave
510 South Cedar Avenue, Independence, MO
510 S Cedar Ave. Independence, MO 64053 Freshly remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairland Heights
1 Unit Available
1726 Hawthorne Court
1726 Hawthorne Court, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1501 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Independence MO - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Call for more details! Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bundschu
1 Unit Available
11403 E 10th St S
11403 East 10th Street, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
11403 E 10th St S, Independence MO 64054 Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Randall
1 Unit Available
406 N Downey Ave
406 North Downey Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
COMING SOON!! Newly Rehabbed Duplex in Independence - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Duplex in a Great Neighborhood available SOON! This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Procter
1 Unit Available
724 S Crysler Unit B
724 S Crysler Ave, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
Independence Duplex with lots of Space with Large two car Garage - This 2nd floor duplex is located in Independence. The duplex offers 3 plus bedrooms and 2 full bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pitcher
1 Unit Available
11009 E 35th St
11009 East 35th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Cute 3 bed 1 bath ranch - Cute 3 bed 1 bath ranch. 1 car garage with garage door opener. Possible 4th (non-conforming) bedroom only basement. Large fenced-in yard. (RLNE5696365)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairland Heights
1 Unit Available
1700 S Brookside Ave
1700 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1700 S Brookside Ave. Independence, MO 64052 Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sycamore
1 Unit Available
15200 E 40th Street South
15200 East 40th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE - 3 bed 1.5 bath in Independence - Newly rehabbed! New paint, carpet, fixtures & lighting. Spacious kitchen has dining area with track lighting.

June 2020 Independence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Independence Rent Report. Independence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Independence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Independence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Independence Rent Report. Independence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Independence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Independence rents increased over the past month

Independence rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Independence stand at $743 for a one-bedroom apartment and $911 for a two-bedroom. Independence's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Independence, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Independence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Independence, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Independence is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 0.9% in St. Louis.
    • Independence's median two-bedroom rent of $911 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Independence.
    • While Independence's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Independence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Independence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndependence 3 BedroomsIndependence Accessible ApartmentsIndependence Apartments under $600Independence Apartments under $700
    Independence Apartments under $800Independence Apartments with BalconyIndependence Apartments with GarageIndependence Apartments with GymIndependence Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndependence Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Apartments with PoolIndependence Apartments with Washer-DryerIndependence Dog Friendly ApartmentsIndependence Pet Friendly PlacesIndependence Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
    Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
    Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Glendale
    Bridger

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
    Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
    University of Missouri-Kansas City