Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:51 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Independence, MO with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
10 Units Available
Blackburn
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$983
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Last updated July 9 at 08:15pm
4 Units Available
Little Blue
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1325 sqft
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Southern
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cedar Ridge, an apartment community nestled in the heart of Independence, Missouri. Perfectly located for shopping, dining and entertainment, we have so much to offer.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
33 Units Available
Highland Manor
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$908
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Results within 1 mile of Independence
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Riss Lake
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$816
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Results within 5 miles of Independence
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
1 Unit Available
Eastwood Hills West
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$648
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful landscaping in a wooded setting on 44 acres with attractive amenities and spacious apartment homes blend together to create the ideal living environment.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club Gardens
315 NW Highland Lane
315 Northwest Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1500 sqft
315 NW Highland Lane Available 08/24/20 $1150 BLUE SPRINGS beautiful spacious 1500 sq ft DUPLEX 3 bd/2ba - 315 NW Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014 3 bd/2 ba very spacious duplex in Blue Springs - MUST SEE! This home has an open floor plan with

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Scarritt Point
3228 Independence Avenue
3228 Independence Avenue, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
2502 sqft
This house will absolutely blow you away! It has so many great features and will NOT be available for long so check it out and get your application in ASAP.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
917 SW Clark Rd #H
917 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
925 SW Clark Rd #H
925 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
929 SW Clark Rd #E
929 Southwest Clark Road, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
This is a three bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the second floor. It is 1250 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch gas fireplace.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
957 SW Clark Rd #D
957 SW Clark Rd, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
This is a two bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the first floor. It is 1226 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch electric fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Independence
Last updated July 10 at 10:53pm
Contact for Availability
South Plaza
Brookside51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,621
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
1249 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
32 Units Available
Old Westport
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
41 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$903
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1410 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
167 Units Available
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
9 Units Available
Unity Ridge
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,032
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1475 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
17 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1250 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
40 Units Available
Fairlane
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
38 Units Available
River Market
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,014
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Pendleton Heights
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$645
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
488 sqft
Maple Flats is ready to welcome you home! These newly renovated apartments feature granite counters, exposed brick, controlled building access and more.

July 2020 Independence Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Independence Rent Report. Independence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Independence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Independence rent trends were flat over the past month

Independence rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Independence stand at $743 for a one-bedroom apartment and $911 for a two-bedroom. Independence's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Independence, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents fell 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Independence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Independence, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Independence is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.6% in St. Louis.
    • Independence's median two-bedroom rent of $911 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Independence's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Independence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Independence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

