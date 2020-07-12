/
glendale
143 Apartments for rent in Glendale, Independence, MO
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
2511 Tamaqua Ridge Dr
2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1064 sqft
Great House in Independence. 3bedroom/1bathroom You will not want to miss all the new that is in this house! Located close to all that Independence has to offer.
16505 East 28th Place
16505 East 28th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1118 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,118 sf home is located in Independence, MO. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.
3911 S Marshall Dr
3911 Marshall Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
904 sqft
Beautiful Property! Property Description: Beautiful home that has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Lovely back porch with a fenced in yard. Home located in the Blue Springs School District.
16824 East 41st Street South
16824 East 41st Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1426 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer Great 3 bed 1 bath home w/ walkout basement in Blue Springs School District.
17308 East 37th Terrace
17308 East 37th Terrace, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 bdrm, 2 bath Raised Ranch in Chapels Three Subdivision in Independence. This home has convenient main level laundry just outside of the bedrooms.
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$977
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$816
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1325 sqft
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$908
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Ridge, an apartment community nestled in the heart of Independence, Missouri. Perfectly located for shopping, dining and entertainment, we have so much to offer.
518 E College St
518 East College Street, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
1035 sqft
518 E College St Available 07/27/20 Charming Independence home $825 - House 2 bd/1ba + bonus room - 518 E College St, Independence, MO 64050 Charming 2 bd/1ba home with additional bonus room downstairs in the partially finished basement.
15402 E 3rd Ter S
15402 East 3rd Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1465 sqft
Lovely home in Independence! Great Finished space in the basement. Located close to all that Independence has to offer. Single Family Home Rent 1395.00 Deposit 1300.00 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage Family friendly neighborhood , remodeled home.
2510 S Vermont Ave
2510 South Vermont Avenue, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1365 sqft
This 1,365 Sq ft property was built in 1945 has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The floor bedroom is upstairs. Full unfinished basement and big 2 car detached garage. Huge yard. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out.
1509 North Ponca Drive
1509 North Ponca Street, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1150 sqft
This 3 bdrm, 1 bath split entry is full of improvements for you to enjoy. Including new flooring, paint and light fixtures as well as stainless steel appliances. Not to mention the newer thermal windows. Large fenced yard.
9818 E 29th St
9818 East 29th Street, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1288 sqft
Coming soon, Available July 15. Our crew is there cleaning and making repairs so drop in and look around .
11210 East 49th Street South
11210 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1308 sqft
Well Cared for 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath ranch style home! Huge oversized lot great for kids to play or to plant a garden. In Raytown School District. Attached one car garage.
132 West Linden Avenue
132 West Linden Avenue, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1550 sqft
Located just off Noland Rd. and 23rd St. this 4 Bedroom 1.
405 Ridge Drive
405 Ridge Drive, Sugar Creek, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
14100 E 43rd St S
14100 East 43rd Street South, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Half Duplex - Property Id: 276581 Very Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Half Duplex. Eat-in Kitchen, Large family room, washer/dryer hookups, 1 car garage, great location!!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
17512 E Susquehanna Dr
17512 Susquehanna Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 294225 Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom half-duplex. This beautiful property has fresh paint, new flooring, and updated bathrooms.
18902 Lynchburg Place
18902 East Lynchburg Place, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1245 sqft
{18902} New Construction! Open and Bright with Neutral Colors Throughout! Fort Osage School District! - Pristine Foushee Homes Split Entry Available this May! Quality, energy efficient construction by acclaimed builder! Open concept with generously
