Apartment List
/
MO
/
independence
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

246 Apartments for rent in Independence, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$919
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southern
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$890
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cedar Brooke, a lovely apartment community resembling a rustic, mountainous retreat. Delight in beautiful landscaping accented by a fountain, courtyards, and a babbling brook.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Blackburn
10 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,083
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glendale
3 Units Available
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 26 at 05:26pm
$
Little Blue
3 Units Available
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Bridger
Contact for Availability
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Hanthorn
1 Unit Available
1223 East 25th Street South
1223 East 25th Street, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1790 sqft
This 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath Raised Ranch is much larger than it looks! This home offers a kitchen/dining combo complete with appliances, Family Room, Rec Room and a covered deck overlooking the fenced yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Sycamore
1 Unit Available
14505 East 36th Terrace South
14505 East 36th Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1400 sqft
Step back into time. This 3 bdrm, 1/5 bath Ranch home looks like it is right out of leave it to Beaver. Mid century modern with great bones. New paint through out and new kitchen flooring. Very well kept home. Bathrooms are updated. Perfect home.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
South Crysler
1 Unit Available
4208 South Osage Street
4208 South Osage Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
Wonderful 3 bdrm side to side split in Fairway Gardens subdivision. Check out the open kitchen, dining room combo perfect for entertaining your friends and family. You'll enjoy the natural light and hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
39th East
1 Unit Available
17225 East 40th Terrace South
17225 East 40th Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1672 sqft
Well loved maintenance free home with several updates that makes this a great buy. This home has been freshly painted throughout, new tiled floors in kitchen, and baths.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
39th East
1 Unit Available
16824 East 41st Street South
16824 East 41st Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1426 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Great 3 bed 2 bath home w/ walkout basement in Blue Springs School District. Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room and hallway.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Randall
1 Unit Available
17512 E Susquehanna Dr
17512 Susquehanna Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 294225 Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom half-duplex. This beautiful property has fresh paint, new flooring, and updated bathrooms.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sycamore
1 Unit Available
15200 E 40th Street South
15200 East 40th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE - 3 bed 1.5 bath in Independence - Newly rehabbed! New paint, carpet, fixtures & lighting. Spacious kitchen has dining area with track lighting.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southern
1 Unit Available
15101 E 44th St S
15101 East 44th Street South, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
4500 sqft
This house is under construction. The house will be available in June 2020. This house is a ranch style home with the garage entry being at the same level as the rest of the house. This house has 4+ bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Mt. Washington
1 Unit Available
1111 S Brookside Ave
1111 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Second floor with balcony. Bright rooms. Appliances include fridge, range, Laundry facility on site.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Mill Creek
1 Unit Available
1808 North Kiger Road
1808 North Kiger Road, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath Ranch with 4th nonconforming bedroom in walkout basement. New interior and exterior paint, BRAND NEW kitchen cabinets and countertops, new LVP flooring and refinished hardwoods.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Rock Creek South
1 Unit Available
10512 East 35th Street South
10512 East 35th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1202 sqft
Coming Soon in June. Currently Occupied. Check back for more pictures. 10512 E 35th St, Independence, MO - 3 or 4 Bed, 1 Bath Single-Family Home with a full basement and large 2 car detached garage or workshop.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mill Creek
1 Unit Available
15304 E Swearingen Road
15304 Swearingen Road, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1363 sqft
3 bedroom / 1 bath house for rent - Secluded road in Independence $1050 - 15304 E Swearingen Rd, Independence, MO Secluded 3 bd / 1 ba with an attached 1-car garage. House is all on one level.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Bundschu
1 Unit Available
520 N. Crysler Avenue
520 North Crysler Street, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
AVAILABLE - 4 bed 2 bath in Independence - Super Cute 4 Bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Independence.

1 of 12

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Bridger
1 Unit Available
18514 East 19th Terrace Court South
18514 E 19th Ter S, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1942 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.

1 of 24

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Glendale
1 Unit Available
16505 East 28th Place
16505 East 28th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1118 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,118 sf home is located in Independence, MO. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Independence
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riss Lake
11 Units Available
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$683
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
$
Kingsridge
11 Units Available
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Riss Lake
1 Unit Available
10500 East 45th Terrace
10500 East 45th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1774 sqft
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment with a leasing agent. Contact for details. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Independence, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Independence renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndependence 3 BedroomsIndependence Accessible ApartmentsIndependence Apartments under $600Independence Apartments under $700
Independence Apartments under $800Independence Apartments with BalconyIndependence Apartments with GarageIndependence Apartments with GymIndependence Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndependence Apartments with Move-in Specials
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Apartments with PoolIndependence Apartments with Washer-DryerIndependence Dog Friendly ApartmentsIndependence Pet Friendly PlacesIndependence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City