188 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Independence, MO

Southern
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1041 sqft
Welcome home to Cedar Brooke, a lovely apartment community resembling a rustic, mountainous retreat. Delight in beautiful landscaping accented by a fountain, courtyards, and a babbling brook.
Blackburn
10 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1094 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Glendale
4 Units Available
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
Little Blue
3 Units Available
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$990
1100 sqft
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.
Bridger
Contact for Availability
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.

Hill Park
1 Unit Available
9404 E 23rd St S
9404 East 23rd Street South, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
9404 E 23rd St S. Independence, MO. 64052 Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

Hill Park
1 Unit Available
2106 South Arlington Avenue
2106 South Arlington Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
780 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with main floor laundry is available now and features kitchen appliances, off street parking, and a huge yard. No vouchers.

Hill Park
1 Unit Available
1915 S Overton Avenue
1915 South Overton Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1131 sqft
Another great listing by Torrine and Renters Warehouse. This charming two bedroom 1 bathroom includes bonus office/3rd bedroom. located in historic Independence.

Town Hall
1 Unit Available
904 East Frederick Street-B
904 Frederick Street, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Come see this gorgeous newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath apartment. It is equipped with luxurious LVT flooring throughout the unit. Updated amenities throughout the kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has white cabinets, oven/range and refrigerator.
Riss Lake
8 Units Available
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$783
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Kingsridge
11 Units Available
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.

1 Unit Available
1601 Concord Court
1601 Concord Court, Jackson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
{1601} Fully Remodeled Duplex + Two Car Garage + Finished Basement + Fort Osage School District - Charming town home available immediately! Spacious living room with tall ceilings and charming fireplace! Eat in Kitchen with tons of cabinet space
Hill Haven
19 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Hill Haven
9 Units Available
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1183 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Eastwood Hills West
8 Units Available
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$824
966 sqft
Beautiful landscaping in a wooded setting on 44 acres with attractive amenities and spacious apartment homes blend together to create the ideal living environment.

Raytown
1 Unit Available
9408 E 68th St
9408 East 68th Street, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1112 sqft
9408 E 68th St Available 07/15/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Raytown-Available Mid-JULY - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786485?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

Raytown
1 Unit Available
9712 Brooklane St
9712 Brook Lane, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1002 sqft
Beautiful Raytown Home-Available for showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567496?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

Scarritt Point
1 Unit Available
114 Monroe Avenue
114 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
Cute House in Northeast all Electric - This Northeast area home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The home has hardwood floors .

North India Mound
1 Unit Available
5502 NORLEDGE AVE
5502 Norledge Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
816 sqft
2 Bedroom House - All electric - 2 Bedroom House in northeast. All electric and no gas bill, discounted rate. Qualifications are: Combined income of 3 times the monthly rent, good rental history, or cosign by family member for students.

South India Mound
1 Unit Available
507 Elmwood
507 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
Historic Northeast Cottage Home - This Northeast area home offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. The kitchen appliances included are gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave and garbage disposal. The house has central air and a gas furnace.

East Community Team South
1 Unit Available
2447 Norton Avenue
2447 Norton Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Pendleton Heights
1 Unit Available
414 Montgall Ave
414 Montgall Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Coming Soon! Decadent 115 year old 2 bedroom 2 bath flat with 1,100 Sq. Ft. of living space leasing for $1,200 a month with a $800 deposit.

Raytown
1 Unit Available
9208 East 54th Street
9208 East 54th Street, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Check out this unit in Raytown, MO.

June 2020 Independence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Independence Rent Report. Independence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Independence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Independence rents increased over the past month

Independence rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Independence stand at $743 for a one-bedroom apartment and $911 for a two-bedroom. Independence's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Independence, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Independence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Independence, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Independence is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 0.9% in St. Louis.
    • Independence's median two-bedroom rent of $911 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Independence.
    • While Independence's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Independence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Independence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

