Apartment List
/
MO
/
independence
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

111 Apartments under $800 for rent in Independence, MO

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
Glendale
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Bridger
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Southern
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Ridge, an apartment community nestled in the heart of Independence, Missouri. Perfectly located for shopping, dining and entertainment, we have so much to offer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Rock Creek South
3303 S Oxford Ave
3303 South Oxford Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
Coming Soon on July 17. Spacious downstairs 2BR apartment in a Triplex with central AC. Off street parking and storage. Independence schools. In unit Laundry hook ups. We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Town Hall
906 East Frederick Street
906 Frederick Street, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Come see this gorgeous newly renovated top floor 2 bed 1 bath apartment. Private balcony right outside your bedroom! It is equipped with luxurious LVT flooring throughout the unit. Updated amenities throughout the kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Washington
1111 S Brookside Ave
1111 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookside is a small, quiet community of 54 apartments. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom units, on site laundry, off street parking on a first come first served basis, trash removal, and common area maintenance.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Washington
1105 S Brookside Ave
1105 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
587 sqft
Brookside is a small, quiet community of 54 apartments. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom units, on site laundry, off street parking on a first come first served basis, trash removal, and common area maintenance.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Heart of Independence
637 S Crysler B
637 South Crysler Avenue, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
637 S Crysler - Property Id: 254172 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254172 Property Id 254172 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5919036)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Fairland Heights
1231 S Franklin Ave
1231 South Franklin Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
700 sqft
Coming soon, August 1: Currently occupied. No showings yet. Nice duplex near Van Horn High School and bus lines. Off street parking and a full basement make this unit an excellent value. These nice units do not come with kitchen appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Carlisle
804 S Cedar Ave
804 South Cedar Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
640 sqft
This small two bedroom house is perfect for those needing modest space that has been well maintained and at a value price. Pet Deposit (non-refundable):$200.
Results within 1 mile of Independence
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Kingsridge
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
North Blue Ridge
8715 East 7 Street
8715 East 7th Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
750 sqft
Coming soon, August 1. Currently occupied, so no showings at this time. Nice duplex on a cul de sac, with a basement garage, plus 2 more surface parking spots. This end unit has a grassy back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2701 NW. 5TH ST.
2701 Northwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
2 BR APT./ 4-PLEX - Property Id: 317937 2BR APT.
Results within 5 miles of Independence
Verified

1 of 188

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 1 at 04:52pm
3 Units Available
Raytown
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St, Raytown, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
808 sqft
When location is priority and value is expected…look no further than Stoneybrook of Raytown for your new apartment home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Raytown
9408 E 68th St
9408 East 68th Street, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1112 sqft
9408 E 68th St Available 07/31/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Raytown-Available Mid-JULY - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786485?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
North India Mound
5502 NORLEDGE AVE
5502 Norledge Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
816 sqft
2 Bedroom House - All electric - 2 Bedroom House in northeast. All electric and no gas bill, discounted rate. Qualifications are: Combined income of 3 times the monthly rent, good rental history, or cosign by family member for students.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Vineyard Northwest
4221 Spruce Ave
4221 Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
768 sqft
Cozy Bungalow with 3rd Bedroom Loft. Hardwood Floors, Large Front Porch, Walk out basement. Pets Allowed - with pet addendum Call today for a showing. Sorry, No Housing Vouchers accepted at this time for this property.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Vineyard Northwest
4215 Spruce Ave
4215 Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$800
1019 sqft
Cozy, newly updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Vineyard Northwest Neighborhood. Housing Vouchers accepted. Pets Allowed - with pet addendum. Call or schedule a showing online today.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Lykins
3223-3225 E 8th St., 1E
3223 E 8th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment, features a balcony, hardwood floors throughout. Tenant responsible for electric. Water is included in rent. City takes care of trash. 1 yr lease Required.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:36pm
1 Unit Available
Lykins
3206 E 11th St
3206 East 11th Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
850 sqft
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Unit available now. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! Renovations were just completed. Available NOW. 2 bedrooms 1 bath 2nd level unit.

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast
3719 Indiana Avenue
3719 Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$695
1448 sqft
This large, 3 bedroom home offers new flooring downstairs, a covered front porch, a large, full bathroom on each floor, and off street parking in front, as well as back. There is a back porch, and a basement for storage.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Oak Park Southeast
4216 Cleveland Ave RIIB-126
4216 Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
780 sqft
4216 Cleveland Ave RIIB-126 Available 05/15/20 4216 Cleveland ~ Call Now To View! - This 780 square foot home was built in 1947 has recently been COMPLETELY updated with fresh paint, new appliances and NEW carpet! This is a must see! NO SECTION 8.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Eastwood Hill East
8515 E 47th Ter
8515 East 47th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$799
750 sqft
Cozy ranch on quiet Cul-de-sac, kitchen out looks huge backyard and private deck, Storage shed for lawn accessories.

July 2020 Independence Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Independence Rent Report. Independence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Independence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Independence Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Independence Rent Report. Independence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Independence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Independence rent trends were flat over the past month

Independence rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Independence stand at $743 for a one-bedroom apartment and $911 for a two-bedroom. Independence's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Independence, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents fell 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Independence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Independence, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Independence is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.6% in St. Louis.
    • Independence's median two-bedroom rent of $911 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Independence's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Independence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Independence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndependence 3 BedroomsIndependence Accessible ApartmentsIndependence Apartments under $600
    Independence Apartments under $700Independence Apartments under $800Independence Apartments with BalconyIndependence Apartments with GarageIndependence Apartments with GymIndependence Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Apartments with PoolIndependence Apartments with Washer-DryerIndependence Dog Friendly ApartmentsIndependence Pet Friendly PlacesIndependence Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
    Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
    Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Glendale
    Bridger

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
    Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
    University of Missouri-Kansas City