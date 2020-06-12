96 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Independence, MO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Blackburn
10 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1094 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 26 at 05:26pm
$
Little Blue
3 Units Available
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$990
1100 sqft
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Bridger
Contact for Availability
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Riss Lake
8 Units Available
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$783
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.

1 of 19

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1601 Concord Court
1601 Concord Court, Jackson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
{1601} Fully Remodeled Duplex + Two Car Garage + Finished Basement + Fort Osage School District - Charming town home available immediately! Spacious living room with tall ceilings and charming fireplace! Eat in Kitchen with tons of cabinet space
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hill Haven
9 Units Available
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1183 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Eastwood Hills West
10 Units Available
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$714
966 sqft
Beautiful landscaping in a wooded setting on 44 acres with attractive amenities and spacious apartment homes blend together to create the ideal living environment.
Verified

1 of 188

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hill Haven
17 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scarritt Point
1 Unit Available
114 Monroe Avenue
114 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
Cute House in Northeast all Electric - This Northeast area home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The home has hardwood floors .

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Pendleton Heights
1 Unit Available
414 Montgall Ave
414 Montgall Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Coming Soon! Decadent 115 year old 2 bedroom 2 bath flat with 1,100 Sq. Ft. of living space leasing for $1,200 a month with a $800 deposit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
957 SW Clark Rd #D
957 SW Clark Rd, Blue Springs, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
This is a two bedroom, two bath apartment unit on the first floor. It is 1226 sq ft. It comes with full size stacked washer/dryer, microwave, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, disposal, ice maker and one touch electric fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
$
Crown Center
36 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1017 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
$
Beacon Hills
21 Units Available
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
Unity Ridge
9 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1143 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
The Downtown Loop
19 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1191 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Crossroads
9 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1950 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
51 Units Available
Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1096 sqft
Luxurious units with complete Whirlpool appliance packages. Plush carpeting and raised carpentry on all cupboards. Basketball and volleyball courts, business center, courtyard, car wash area and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
The Downtown Loop
38 Units Available
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Longview
34 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1018 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
$
Crown Center
108 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Independence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Independence Rent Report. Independence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Independence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Independence rents increased over the past month

Independence rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Independence stand at $743 for a one-bedroom apartment and $911 for a two-bedroom. Independence's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Independence, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Independence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Independence, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Independence is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 0.9% in St. Louis.
    • Independence's median two-bedroom rent of $911 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Independence.
    • While Independence's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Independence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Independence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

