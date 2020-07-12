Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

336 Apartments for rent in Independence, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Independence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...
1 of 21

Last updated July 12
11 Units Available
Blackburn
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$977
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
1 of 23

Last updated July 9
4 Units Available
Little Blue
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1325 sqft
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.
1 of 32

Last updated July 12
4 Units Available
Glendale
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
1 of 26

Last updated July 12
30 Units Available
Highland Manor
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$908
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
1 of 26

Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
Bridger
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.
1 of 44

Last updated July 12
10 Units Available
Southern
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Ridge, an apartment community nestled in the heart of Independence, Missouri. Perfectly located for shopping, dining and entertainment, we have so much to offer.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Town Hall
518 E College St
518 East College Street, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
1035 sqft
518 E College St Available 07/27/20 Charming Independence home $825 - House 2 bd/1ba + bonus room - 518 E College St, Independence, MO 64050 Charming 2 bd/1ba home with additional bonus room downstairs in the partially finished basement.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Glendale
2511 Tamaqua Ridge Dr
2511 Tamaqua Ridge Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1064 sqft
Great House in Independence. 3bedroom/1bathroom You will not want to miss all the new that is in this house! Located close to all that Independence has to offer.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
39th East
3911 S Marshall Dr
3911 Marshall Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
904 sqft
Beautiful Property! Property Description: Beautiful home that has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Lovely back porch with a fenced in yard. Home located in the Blue Springs School District.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Valley View
15402 E 3rd Ter S
15402 East 3rd Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1465 sqft
Lovely home in Independence! Great Finished space in the basement. Located close to all that Independence has to offer. Single Family Home Rent 1395.00 Deposit 1300.00 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage Family friendly neighborhood , remodeled home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Three Trails
2510 S Vermont Ave
2510 South Vermont Avenue, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1365 sqft
This 1,365 Sq ft property was built in 1945 has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The floor bedroom is upstairs. Full unfinished basement and big 2 car detached garage. Huge yard. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Rock Creek South
3303 S Oxford Ave
3303 South Oxford Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
Coming Soon on July 17. Spacious downstairs 2BR apartment in a Triplex with central AC. Off street parking and storage. Independence schools. In unit Laundry hook ups. We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Rockwood
9818 E 29th St
9818 East 29th Street, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1288 sqft
Coming soon, Available July 15. Our crew is there cleaning and making repairs so drop in and look around .

1 of 6

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Southern
14100 E 43rd St S
14100 East 43rd Street South, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Half Duplex - Property Id: 276581 Very Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Half Duplex. Eat-in Kitchen, Large family room, washer/dryer hookups, 1 car garage, great location!!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Randall
17512 E Susquehanna Dr
17512 Susquehanna Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 294225 Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom half-duplex. This beautiful property has fresh paint, new flooring, and updated bathrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Rockwood
2409 S Crescent Ave
2409 South Crescent Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Independence MO - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Ranch available SOON! Nicely remodeled home, and large yard perfect for summer entertaining.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Mill Creek
1808 North Kiger Road
1808 North Kiger Road, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath Ranch with 4th nonconforming bedroom in walkout basement. New interior and exterior paint, BRAND NEW kitchen cabinets and countertops, new LVP flooring and refinished hardwoods.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Town Hall
906 East Frederick Street
906 Frederick Street, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Come see this gorgeous newly renovated top floor 2 bed 1 bath apartment. Private balcony right outside your bedroom! It is equipped with luxurious LVT flooring throughout the unit. Updated amenities throughout the kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Mt. Washington
1111 S Brookside Ave
1111 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookside is a small, quiet community of 54 apartments. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom units, on site laundry, off street parking on a first come first served basis, trash removal, and common area maintenance.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Mt. Washington
1105 S Brookside Ave
1105 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
587 sqft
Brookside is a small, quiet community of 54 apartments. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom units, on site laundry, off street parking on a first come first served basis, trash removal, and common area maintenance.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Bristol
10916 East Winner Road
10916 East Winner Road, Independence, MO
Studio
$875
1350 sqft
1350 sq ft, storefront space for lease. Upper level with large street side windows, bathroom and small prep room. Assigned staff parking available. Check out what is happening in Englewood and be part of it! https://www.englewoodarts.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
Mill Creek
15304 E Swearingen Road
15304 Swearingen Road, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1363 sqft
3 bedroom / 1 bath house for rent - Secluded road in Independence $1050 - 15304 E Swearingen Rd, Independence, MO Secluded 3 bd / 1 ba with an attached 1-car garage. House is all on one level.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
Bundschu
520 N. Crysler Avenue
520 North Crysler Street, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
AVAILABLE - 4 bed 2 bath in Independence - Super Cute 4 Bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Independence.

1 of 12

Last updated April 13
1 Unit Available
Bridger
18514 East 19th Terrace Court South
18514 E 19th Ter S, Independence, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1942 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Independence, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Independence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

