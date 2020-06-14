Apartment List
186 Apartments for rent in Independence, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Independence renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...
Blackburn
8 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,086
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Highland Manor
30 Units Available
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$936
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.

Southern
1 Unit Available
15307 E 43rd Terr - 1
15307 East 43rd Terrace South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
single family home 3 BR, 1 BA all-brick ranch home. 2 car attached garage. Full, unfinished basement. VERY Large, fenced backyard. Hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bath, quiet neighborhood.

Glendale
1 Unit Available
16318 East 34th Street South
16318 East 34th Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY..

South Crysler
1 Unit Available
4208 South Osage Street
4208 South Osage Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
Wonderful 3 bdrm side to side split in Fairway Gardens subdivision. Check out the open kitchen, dining room combo perfect for entertaining your friends and family. You'll enjoy the natural light and hardwood floors throughout the home.

39th East
1 Unit Available
16824 East 41st Street South
16824 East 41st Street South, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1426 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Great 3 bed 2 bath home w/ walkout basement in Blue Springs School District. Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room and hallway.

Mill Creek
1 Unit Available
1808 North Kiger Road
1808 North Kiger Road, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath Ranch with 4th nonconforming bedroom in walkout basement. New interior and exterior paint, BRAND NEW kitchen cabinets and countertops, new LVP flooring and refinished hardwoods.

Hill Park
1 Unit Available
1915 S Overton Avenue
1915 South Overton Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1131 sqft
Another great listing by Torrine and Renters Warehouse. This charming two bedroom 1 bathroom includes bonus office/3rd bedroom. located in historic Independence.
Results within 1 mile of Independence
Kingsridge
10 Units Available
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl, Blue Springs, MO
1 Bedroom
$810
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
904 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, gym, business center and BBQ grill area. Units feature bathtub, fireplace, walk-in closets and microwave. Close to Kansas City and local dining and shopping.

Raytown
1 Unit Available
11304 E 55th Terrace
11304 East 55th Terrace, Raytown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1808 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Raytown MO Owner financing NO BANK REQUIREMENT - Property Id: 298848 Owner Financing or Lease Purchase Available Down payment and monthly payment required Priced at $149,900.

1 Unit Available
11804 Felton St.
11804 Felton Street, Sugar Creek, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
960 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Home - Located just north of Hwy 24 in Sugar Creek, this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has been fully remodeled and is not ready for a new resident! This home sits on a beautiful corner lot with tons of room for the

Stayton Meadows
1 Unit Available
5229 Harvard Avenue
5229 Harvard Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1462 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31! True Ranch Home in well-maintained, quiet neighborhood. Home boasts new interior paint, nice sized living areas & hardwood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Independence
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.
Hill Haven
16 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$740
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Hill Haven
11 Units Available
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.

Maple Park
1 Unit Available
5139 N Corrington Avenue
5139 North Corrington Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
816 sqft
5139 N Corrington Ave (VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON)!! - 5139 N Corrington Avenue is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom located in North Kansas City with easy access to both I-435 and I-35.

Raytown
1 Unit Available
9712 Brooklane St
9712 Brook Lane, Raytown, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1002 sqft
Beautiful Raytown Home-Available for showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567496?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

Scarritt Point
1 Unit Available
330 Gladstone Blvd
330 Gladstone Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2161 sqft
Dream Home- Spacious 3 Bedroom & 3 Bath Home - Historic Northeast - 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, Large kitchen, Lots of cabinets. Hardwood floors, Gorgeous woodwork, Close to the Concourse Park, Must see! (RLNE5395208)

1 Unit Available
309 SW Richwood Ln
309 Southwest Richwood Lane, Blue Springs, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
309 SW Richwood Ln Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Home in Blue Springs-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.

Park Farms
1 Unit Available
8604 E 79th Street
8604 East 79th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
8604 E 79th Street Available 07/07/20 Updated 3 bd/2 ba house for rent- $1095 -fenced yard - Kansas City MO - 8604 E 79th St, Kansas City, MO 64138 3 bd/2 ba aprox 1100 sq ft house. It has a nice big completely privacy fenced backyard.

Scarritt Point
1 Unit Available
114 Monroe Avenue
114 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
Cute House in Northeast all Electric - This Northeast area home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The home has hardwood floors .

Raytown
1 Unit Available
8806 E. 59th Terrace
8806 East 59th Terrace, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
AVAILABLE - 3 bed 1 bath in Raytown - Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Raytown. Features updated kitchen, flooring including carpet, appliances and spacious room sizes.

Park Farms
1 Unit Available
8610 E 74th Street
8610 East 74th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
8610 E 74th Street Available 08/07/20 Great Location on Private Dead end Street - This Kansas City, MO Ranch Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with gorgeous hardwood floors. Completely remodeled with new tile, new bathrooms, floor, and much more.

1 Unit Available
5326 Myrtle Ave
5326 Myrtle Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
924 sqft
Must see to appreciate! Great large front porch, full basement, and Wood floors on first floor. Quiet neighborhood with many of the homes recently updated. close to shopping, and good highway access for work.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Independence, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Independence renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

