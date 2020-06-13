Apartment List
/
MO
/
independence
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:25 AM

51 Accessible Apartments for rent in Independence, MO

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southern
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$890
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cedar Brooke, a lovely apartment community resembling a rustic, mountainous retreat. Delight in beautiful landscaping accented by a fountain, courtyards, and a babbling brook.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 26 at 05:26pm
$
Little Blue
3 Units Available
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upcountry living in El Paso, close to UTEP and downtown. Community features a picnic/grilling area, modern fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Smoke-free units with fireplaces and ceiling fans.
Results within 5 miles of Independence
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
9 Units Available
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane, Blue Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1647 sqft
Lakeview Crossing will be one of the very first communities in the Midwest to offer Vivint Smart Home technology in every unit.
Results within 10 miles of Independence
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
$
River Market
259 Units Available
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
$
River Market
1 Unit Available
Cold Storage Lofts
500 E 3rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$806
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
909 sqft
The City Market is moments from this community, and Interstates 35 and 29 provide easy access everywhere else. Residents have access to an on-site gym and garage parking. Efficient kitchens have full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Unity Ridge
10 Units Available
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,034
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1475 sqft
Close to I-470, with easy access to Fleming Park and the Kansas City Zoo. Community amenities include a pool, splash pad, fitness center and pet spa.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Crown Center
36 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1017 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Bottoms
38 Units Available
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,040
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1510 sqft
Luxury urban living near both Downtown Kansas City and the exciting Berkley Riverfront.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
South Plaza
17 Units Available
51 Main
5050 Main St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1257 sqft
Close to the shops and eateries of Kansas City, this development offers an infinity edge saltwater pool, outdoor party deck, yoga room, and more. Units include spacious floor plans, kitchen islands, wet bars, and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
The Downtown Loop
86 Units Available
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$850
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
The Downtown Loop
39 Units Available
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,284
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
11 Units Available
Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$734
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
847 sqft
Colonial-style units with air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, hook-up for washer and dryer and extra storage space. Wheelchair-accessible, clubhouse, BBQ area, pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
26 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$809
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hickman Mills
22 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Old Westport
35 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
The Downtown Loop
23 Units Available
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$957
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1424 sqft
Located in the heart of the Garment District in a historic building. Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community features a pool, hot tub, fire pits and BBQ Grills.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
Donwtown Lee's Summit
5 Units Available
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1314 sqft
Only moments from the shopping, dining and entertainment along Northwest Blue Parkway, this property offers residents carport parking, an outdoor entertainment area and massage therapy. Residents also have in-unit laundry, balconies and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
The Downtown Loop
19 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1248 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pendleton Heights
3 Units Available
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$610
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Maple Flats is ready to welcome you home! These newly renovated apartments feature granite counters, exposed brick, controlled building access and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
River Market
35 Units Available
Market Station
240 W 2nd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,038
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1266 sqft
Prime Kansas City location in walking distance to boutique shops, fine dining and nightlife. Apartments have contemporary features, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and full-size washer-dryer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,248
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Plaza
38 Units Available
Brookside51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1249 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.

June 2020 Independence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Independence Rent Report. Independence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Independence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Independence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Independence Rent Report. Independence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Independence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Independence rents increased over the past month

Independence rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Independence stand at $743 for a one-bedroom apartment and $911 for a two-bedroom. Independence's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Independence, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Independence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Independence, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Independence is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 0.9% in St. Louis.
    • Independence's median two-bedroom rent of $911 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Independence.
    • While Independence's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Independence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Independence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndependence 3 BedroomsIndependence Accessible ApartmentsIndependence Apartments under $600Independence Apartments under $700
    Independence Apartments under $800Independence Apartments with BalconyIndependence Apartments with GarageIndependence Apartments with GymIndependence Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIndependence Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Apartments with PoolIndependence Apartments with Washer-DryerIndependence Dog Friendly ApartmentsIndependence Pet Friendly PlacesIndependence Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
    Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
    Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Glendale
    Bridger

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
    Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
    University of Missouri-Kansas City