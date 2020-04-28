All apartments in Independence
813 S Woodbury St

Location

813 S Woodbury St, Independence, MO 64050
Benton

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
813 S Woodbury St Independence, MO 64050
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

2BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $750.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Major qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at
https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/787134

App fees differ online

(RLNE5075197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 S Woodbury St have any available units?
813 S Woodbury St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 S Woodbury St have?
Some of 813 S Woodbury St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 S Woodbury St currently offering any rent specials?
813 S Woodbury St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 S Woodbury St pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 S Woodbury St is pet friendly.
Does 813 S Woodbury St offer parking?
Yes, 813 S Woodbury St offers parking.
Does 813 S Woodbury St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 S Woodbury St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 S Woodbury St have a pool?
No, 813 S Woodbury St does not have a pool.
Does 813 S Woodbury St have accessible units?
No, 813 S Woodbury St does not have accessible units.
Does 813 S Woodbury St have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 S Woodbury St does not have units with dishwashers.
