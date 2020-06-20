All apartments in Independence
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1726 Hawthorne Court

1726 Hawthorne Court · (816) 453-5532 ext. 3456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1726 Hawthorne Court, Independence, MO 64052
Fairland Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1726 Hawthorne Court · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1501 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Independence MO - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Call for more details!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5788489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Hawthorne Court have any available units?
1726 Hawthorne Court has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1726 Hawthorne Court currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Hawthorne Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Hawthorne Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 Hawthorne Court is pet friendly.
Does 1726 Hawthorne Court offer parking?
No, 1726 Hawthorne Court does not offer parking.
Does 1726 Hawthorne Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Hawthorne Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Hawthorne Court have a pool?
No, 1726 Hawthorne Court does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Hawthorne Court have accessible units?
No, 1726 Hawthorne Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Hawthorne Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Hawthorne Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 Hawthorne Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1726 Hawthorne Court does not have units with air conditioning.
