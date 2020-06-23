All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11217 E 19th St

11217 East 19th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

11217 East 19th Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Owner financing or rent to own who have poor credits and cannot get a loan from any banks. Cozy house with beautiful hardwood floor, quiet, big back yard, long drive way, Washer & dryer hook up, finished basement, Rails on front and back porch, Must have successful rental/home owner history, must be able to show house income exceeds 3 times the monthly rent or more. No evictions or Bankruptcy within the past 3 years.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/11217-e-19th-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11217 E 19th St have any available units?
11217 E 19th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 11217 E 19th St have?
Some of 11217 E 19th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11217 E 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
11217 E 19th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11217 E 19th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11217 E 19th St is pet friendly.
Does 11217 E 19th St offer parking?
No, 11217 E 19th St does not offer parking.
Does 11217 E 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11217 E 19th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11217 E 19th St have a pool?
No, 11217 E 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 11217 E 19th St have accessible units?
No, 11217 E 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11217 E 19th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11217 E 19th St does not have units with dishwashers.
