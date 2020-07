Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking internet access media room dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly key fob access package receiving

West Side Flats holds 178 apartment units in studio, one and two bedroom layouts. We offer a variety of flooring and cabinet finishes for residents to choose from. Situated along the Mississippi River, West Side Flats features exclusive panoramic city and river views that are unparalleled by any other urban complex in its class. Just steps from the regional walk and bike trails and only blocks from the Light Rail Green Line, West Side Flats provides a serene setting with easy access to all the downtown perks of Saint Paul exquisite restaurants, neighborhood bars, historic theaters, live music and unique shopping are now right at your fingertips! *Rents subject to change daily, please contact us for the most updated pricing.