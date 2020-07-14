All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like Oaks Union Depot.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
Oaks Union Depot
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Oaks Union Depot

244 4th St E · (651) 504-0890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
6 Month's Free covered parking @ Union Depot!
logo
Rent Special
Free Amazon Echo Dot when you apply within 2 days of touring.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Downtown St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN 55101
Downtown St. Paul

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,424

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,476

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,542

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 842 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oaks Union Depot.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet cafe
key fob access
nest technology
new construction
smoke-free community
NOW LEASING SMART APARTMENTS! Brand New, Extraordinary Apartment Homes. Choose a sophisticated & sustainable lifestyle at Oaks Union Depot! Smart homes meet urban walkability, historic setting, dynamic views, and trendsetting design.Smart Apartment technology is offered throughout your apartment home, giving you complete control over the thermostat, lighting and outlets even when you're out and on the go! Select from a wide variety of 1 & 2 bedroom single level apartments, or 2-story Mezzanine level lofts. Oaks Union Depot blends big style and amenity rich living in the historic Lowertown neighborhood. Speak to our resident manager and select your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 to 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35 Pet Rent Per Pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions,
Dogs
rent: $35
Cats
rent: $35
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $125/month. Heated underground parking with storage are available for $125/month Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Storage above parking space

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oaks Union Depot have any available units?
Oaks Union Depot has 8 units available starting at $1,424 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Oaks Union Depot have?
Some of Oaks Union Depot's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaks Union Depot currently offering any rent specials?
Oaks Union Depot is offering the following rent specials: 6 Month's Free covered parking @ Union Depot!
Is Oaks Union Depot pet-friendly?
Yes, Oaks Union Depot is pet friendly.
Does Oaks Union Depot offer parking?
Yes, Oaks Union Depot offers parking.
Does Oaks Union Depot have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oaks Union Depot offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaks Union Depot have a pool?
No, Oaks Union Depot does not have a pool.
Does Oaks Union Depot have accessible units?
Yes, Oaks Union Depot has accessible units.
Does Oaks Union Depot have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oaks Union Depot has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Oaks Union Depot?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Randolf Apartments
1469 Randolph Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55105
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St
St. Paul, MN 55101
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S
St. Paul, MN 55116
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St
St. Paul, MN 55117

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity