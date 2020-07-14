Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym game room parking bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed accessible bike storage car charging cc payments dog grooming area e-payments internet cafe key fob access nest technology new construction smoke-free community

NOW LEASING SMART APARTMENTS! Brand New, Extraordinary Apartment Homes. Choose a sophisticated & sustainable lifestyle at Oaks Union Depot! Smart homes meet urban walkability, historic setting, dynamic views, and trendsetting design.Smart Apartment technology is offered throughout your apartment home, giving you complete control over the thermostat, lighting and outlets even when you're out and on the go! Select from a wide variety of 1 & 2 bedroom single level apartments, or 2-story Mezzanine level lofts. Oaks Union Depot blends big style and amenity rich living in the historic Lowertown neighborhood. Speak to our resident manager and select your new home today!