St. Paul, MN
996 Rose Ave E
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

996 Rose Ave E

996 Rose Avenue East · No Longer Available
St. Paul
Payne - Phalen
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

996 Rose Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available NOW!

Nice 2 story home on large corner lot with front porch. Large deck and fenced in back yard.

Main floor has living room with hardwood floors, dining room with hardwood and storage cabinets. Sliding glass doors lead out to a large deck and large fenced in back yard. Updated kitchen with lots of natural light and a back entry off kitchen.
Main floor bedroom with new carpet and new blinds.

Second floor has second and third bedrooms with new carpet and a full bath with a claw tub.

Unfinished basement with washer/dryer.

Street parking, 5 minutes from Lake Phalen, Phalen Golf Club, Phalen Arena and Johnson High School.

No smoking, maximum of 4 occupants, no pets. This home does not participate in Rental Subsidy Programs.

Income 3 x monthly rent or $4,100, credit score of 600, no eviction, no criminal, good rental history. Tenant pays all utilities. www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 996 Rose Ave E have any available units?
996 Rose Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 996 Rose Ave E have?
Some of 996 Rose Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 996 Rose Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
996 Rose Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 996 Rose Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 996 Rose Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 996 Rose Ave E offer parking?
No, 996 Rose Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 996 Rose Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 996 Rose Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 996 Rose Ave E have a pool?
No, 996 Rose Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 996 Rose Ave E have accessible units?
No, 996 Rose Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 996 Rose Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 996 Rose Ave E has units with dishwashers.
