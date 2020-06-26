996 Rose Ave E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Available NOW!



Nice 2 story home on large corner lot with front porch. Large deck and fenced in back yard.



Main floor has living room with hardwood floors, dining room with hardwood and storage cabinets. Sliding glass doors lead out to a large deck and large fenced in back yard. Updated kitchen with lots of natural light and a back entry off kitchen.

Main floor bedroom with new carpet and new blinds.



Second floor has second and third bedrooms with new carpet and a full bath with a claw tub.



Unfinished basement with washer/dryer.



Street parking, 5 minutes from Lake Phalen, Phalen Golf Club, Phalen Arena and Johnson High School.



No smoking, maximum of 4 occupants, no pets. This home does not participate in Rental Subsidy Programs.



Income 3 x monthly rent or $4,100, credit score of 600, no eviction, no criminal, good rental history. Tenant pays all utilities. www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com