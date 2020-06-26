996 Rose Ave E

Amenities
Available NOW!
Nice 2 story home on large corner lot with front porch. Large deck and fenced in back yard.
Main floor has living room with hardwood floors, dining room with hardwood and storage cabinets. Sliding glass doors lead out to a large deck and large fenced in back yard. Updated kitchen with lots of natural light and a back entry off kitchen.
Main floor bedroom with new carpet and new blinds.
Second floor has second and third bedrooms with new carpet and a full bath with a claw tub.
Unfinished basement with washer/dryer.
Street parking, 5 minutes from Lake Phalen, Phalen Golf Club, Phalen Arena and Johnson High School.
No smoking, maximum of 4 occupants, no pets. This home does not participate in Rental Subsidy Programs.
Income 3 x monthly rent or $4,100, credit score of 600, no eviction, no criminal, good rental history. Tenant pays all utilities. www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com