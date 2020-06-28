All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 990 Beech St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
990 Beech St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:35 PM

990 Beech St

990 Beech Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

990 Beech Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, fenced yard, porch and deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 990 Beech St St Paul MN 55106

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 Beech St have any available units?
990 Beech St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 990 Beech St have?
Some of 990 Beech St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 Beech St currently offering any rent specials?
990 Beech St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 Beech St pet-friendly?
Yes, 990 Beech St is pet friendly.
Does 990 Beech St offer parking?
No, 990 Beech St does not offer parking.
Does 990 Beech St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 990 Beech St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 Beech St have a pool?
No, 990 Beech St does not have a pool.
Does 990 Beech St have accessible units?
No, 990 Beech St does not have accessible units.
Does 990 Beech St have units with dishwashers?
No, 990 Beech St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55108
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1283
1283 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N
St. Paul, MN 55119

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law