Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
940 Edmund Avenue
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

940 Edmund Avenue

940 Edmund Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

940 Edmund Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
East Midway

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
940 Edmund Avenue Available 06/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House. Updated kitchen, 2 Car Garage! - Wonderful 4 bedroomed house with 2 bathrooms and 3 levels of living space. Main level has an open living and dining room. Main level bedroom or use it as an office. 3 bedrooms and an oversized bathroom upstairs. 3/4 bathroom and plenty of storage space in the basement.

There is a fenced in yard and huge oversized 2 car garage.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE4826159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Edmund Avenue have any available units?
940 Edmund Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 940 Edmund Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
940 Edmund Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Edmund Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Edmund Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 940 Edmund Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 940 Edmund Avenue offers parking.
Does 940 Edmund Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Edmund Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Edmund Avenue have a pool?
No, 940 Edmund Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 940 Edmund Avenue have accessible units?
No, 940 Edmund Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Edmund Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 Edmund Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Edmund Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 Edmund Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
