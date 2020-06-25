Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

940 Edmund Avenue Available 06/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House. Updated kitchen, 2 Car Garage! - Wonderful 4 bedroomed house with 2 bathrooms and 3 levels of living space. Main level has an open living and dining room. Main level bedroom or use it as an office. 3 bedrooms and an oversized bathroom upstairs. 3/4 bathroom and plenty of storage space in the basement.



There is a fenced in yard and huge oversized 2 car garage.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



