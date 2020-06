Amenities

Another excellent Renters Warehouse listing in St. Paul! This 1000 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 1 bath home comes complete with hardwood floors, stainless appliances, front porch, washer and dryer and plenty of extra space. Call this place home today for only $1395 per month. NO PETS. $55 application fee per adult. This property is not set up for Section 8. 936 Sherburne Ave St Paul, MN 55104