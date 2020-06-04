Amenities

924 Carroll Avenue Available 06/01/20 Fully Renovated 4BD 2BA House in Saint Paul. $2300. June 1st 2020 - Brand new floors, kitchen and updated bathrooms combined with a huge amount of ft2 make this house a premier rental. The main level has exceedingly large communal areas, sun lounge, living room, and formal dining room. All of this sits in front of a brand new custom kitchen with solid surface counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms and a full bath with storage and a 3/4 bathroom in the basement.



The yard is part fenced and large with a parking pad for two cars at the rear.



Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for exterior care.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



