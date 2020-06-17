All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:31 AM

91 Jessamine Ave W

91 West Jessamine Avenue · (612) 843-5777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91 West Jessamine Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Perfect corner lot: classic, spacious 2+ bedroom/1 bathroom single family home in convenient location of St Paul. The 3rd bedroom is great for a cozy kid's bedroom/playroom, or an office space/den!
Adorable front porch area for watching the sun rise, unique walk in pantry and large closet space in the hallways are just some of the wonderful features in this home. The hardwood floors upstairs give that old world feel to a home with some modern touches as well.
Close to Maryland Ave and Rice St. where there are numerous unique shops and also the wonderful Mama's Pizza. Do you love nature? Trout Brook Nature Sanctuary is nearby, which has beautiful biking and hiking trails along with picnic areas to relax after hitting the trails!
This home will be freshly painted along with touching up the kitchen cabinets.
It is an absolute steal for this open, corner lot home. Backyard has plenty of room for those summer cook outs with a game of yard Yahtzee while you're at it.
Utilities are not included with rent.
$45 application fee per adult. Unfortunately, this home does not currently meet Section 8 guidelines.
Monthly income must be three times the rent. No evictions/UD's within the last 3 years
Call Maximize Property Management today at 612-825-8888 to book your tour with us.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Jessamine Ave W have any available units?
91 Jessamine Ave W has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 91 Jessamine Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
91 Jessamine Ave W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Jessamine Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 91 Jessamine Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 91 Jessamine Ave W offer parking?
No, 91 Jessamine Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 91 Jessamine Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Jessamine Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Jessamine Ave W have a pool?
No, 91 Jessamine Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 91 Jessamine Ave W have accessible units?
No, 91 Jessamine Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Jessamine Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 Jessamine Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Jessamine Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 Jessamine Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
