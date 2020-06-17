91 Jessamine Ave W

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

Perfect corner lot: classic, spacious 2+ bedroom/1 bathroom single family home in convenient location of St Paul. The 3rd bedroom is great for a cozy kid's bedroom/playroom, or an office space/den!

Adorable front porch area for watching the sun rise, unique walk in pantry and large closet space in the hallways are just some of the wonderful features in this home. The hardwood floors upstairs give that old world feel to a home with some modern touches as well.

Close to Maryland Ave and Rice St. where there are numerous unique shops and also the wonderful Mama's Pizza. Do you love nature? Trout Brook Nature Sanctuary is nearby, which has beautiful biking and hiking trails along with picnic areas to relax after hitting the trails!

This home will be freshly painted along with touching up the kitchen cabinets.

It is an absolute steal for this open, corner lot home. Backyard has plenty of room for those summer cook outs with a game of yard Yahtzee while you're at it.

Utilities are not included with rent.

$45 application fee per adult. Unfortunately, this home does not currently meet Section 8 guidelines.

Monthly income must be three times the rent. No evictions/UD's within the last 3 years

Call Maximize Property Management today at 612-825-8888 to book your tour with us.