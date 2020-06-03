891 Geranium Avenue E # 2

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Garage Parking! Laundry! 1 bedroom+den-St Paul!



Check out this recently renovated-1 Bed/1 Bath + Den- Second Floor Unit-St. Paul. This charming 1 bedroom, upper level unit has separate entrance. Unit features a dishwasher, washer/dryer in the unit, and comes with 1 garage parking. Located on Geranium Ave E near N Mendota St. Just a short distance to Lake Phalen and the city bus line within 6 blocks.

Did we mention in unit laundry!



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max tenants- 2

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Owner pays: Lawn care

Tenant pays: Gas, electric, trash, any optional utility & 50% of monthly water/sewer bill, snow removal-per City of St. Paul guidelines

No pets allowed



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/45c075e064



Copy and paste the link below for a virtual showing:



https://youtu.be/9N0OA5Dldys