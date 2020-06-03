All apartments in St. Paul
891 Geranium Avenue E # 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

891 Geranium Avenue E # 2

891 East Geranium Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

891 East Geranium Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage Parking! Laundry! 1 bedroom+den-St Paul!

Check out this recently renovated-1 Bed/1 Bath + Den- Second Floor Unit-St. Paul. This charming 1 bedroom, upper level unit has separate entrance. Unit features a dishwasher, washer/dryer in the unit, and comes with 1 garage parking. Located on Geranium Ave E near N Mendota St. Just a short distance to Lake Phalen and the city bus line within 6 blocks. 
Did we mention in unit laundry!

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max tenants- 2
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Owner pays: Lawn care
Tenant pays: Gas, electric, trash, any optional utility & 50% of monthly water/sewer bill, snow removal-per City of St. Paul guidelines  
No pets allowed

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/45c075e064

Copy and paste the link below for a virtual showing:

https://youtu.be/9N0OA5Dldys

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 have any available units?
891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 have?
Some of 891 Geranium Avenue E # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 offers parking.
Does 891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 have a pool?
No, 891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 have accessible units?
No, 891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 891 Geranium Avenue E # 2 has units with dishwashers.
