891 Geranium Avenue E # 2

Amenities
Garage Parking! Laundry! 1 bedroom+den-St Paul!
Check out this recently renovated-1 Bed/1 Bath + Den- Second Floor Unit-St. Paul. This charming 1 bedroom, upper level unit has separate entrance. Unit features a dishwasher, washer/dryer in the unit, and comes with 1 garage parking. Located on Geranium Ave E near N Mendota St. Just a short distance to Lake Phalen and the city bus line within 6 blocks.
Did we mention in unit laundry!
Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max tenants- 2
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Owner pays: Lawn care
Tenant pays: Gas, electric, trash, any optional utility & 50% of monthly water/sewer bill, snow removal-per City of St. Paul guidelines
No pets allowed
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/45c075e064
Copy and paste the link below for a virtual showing:
https://youtu.be/9N0OA5Dldys