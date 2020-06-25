All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 22 2020 at 7:03 AM

874 Selby Ave

874 Selby Avenue · (651) 442-3083
Location

874 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Available August 1st, 2 BR / 1 BR. 874 Selby Avenue. This is a great layout for roommates. Unit is on the second floor above commercial businesses with a secure entrance. Walking distance to Pizza Luce, J Selby’s, and several nearby colleges. Quiet building with only two other units on the second floor. Would also make a great 1br with an office.

No smoking, no pets. No onsite laundry, laundromat nearby. Close to bus line, light rail and walking distance to EVERYTHING! Heat, water and trash/recycling included - tenant is only responsible for electric and internet. Professional attentive management with payments online. Rental qualifications apply.

#GreatForMitchellHamlineStudents

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 Selby Ave have any available units?
874 Selby Ave has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 874 Selby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
874 Selby Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 Selby Ave pet-friendly?
No, 874 Selby Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 874 Selby Ave offer parking?
No, 874 Selby Ave does not offer parking.
Does 874 Selby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 874 Selby Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 Selby Ave have a pool?
No, 874 Selby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 874 Selby Ave have accessible units?
No, 874 Selby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 874 Selby Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 874 Selby Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 874 Selby Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 874 Selby Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
