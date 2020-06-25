874 Selby Ave

Amenities

Available August 1st, 2 BR / 1 BR. 874 Selby Avenue. This is a great layout for roommates. Unit is on the second floor above commercial businesses with a secure entrance. Walking distance to Pizza Luce, J Selby’s, and several nearby colleges. Quiet building with only two other units on the second floor. Would also make a great 1br with an office.



No smoking, no pets. No onsite laundry, laundromat nearby. Close to bus line, light rail and walking distance to EVERYTHING! Heat, water and trash/recycling included - tenant is only responsible for electric and internet. Professional attentive management with payments online. Rental qualifications apply.



#GreatForMitchellHamlineStudents