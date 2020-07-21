All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:24 PM

867 Albemarle St.

867 Albemarle Street · No Longer Available
Location

867 Albemarle Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that features a bright and spacious living room, a great size dining area, walk-in closet, extra fenced in drive-way, enclosed front porch, and private backyard patio! There is extra space for a den/office as well as a 2 car detached garage. Both bedrooms are located on the second level.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/TicifMrjZZo

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Jason with PRO realty services at (651) 321-1907 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 10/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

