867 Albemarle St.

Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that features a bright and spacious living room, a great size dining area, walk-in closet, extra fenced in drive-way, enclosed front porch, and private backyard patio! There is extra space for a den/office as well as a 2 car detached garage. Both bedrooms are located on the second level.



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 10/5/19

