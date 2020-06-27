852 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities
Must See!
Luxury Apartment located in beautiful Walnut Woods.
Gated Community. Move in ready. Large 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, apartment with high ceilings.
Large master bedroom suite with Jacuzzi Tub, his and her sinks. Large walk-in closets. Zoned Central A/C & Heat. Carpet and Hardwood floors throughout.
Gourmet Kitchen has GE Profile Convection Oven & GE Profile Dishwasher. Formal Dining room. Finished basement. Great room with full wet. Window Treatment throughout. Unit come with Washer & Dryer hook up. Secured building. Responsible Landlord.
Public Transit within 5 minutes to apartment. Within walking distance from bus line 10 minutes drive away from Downtown or Tri-County.
Tenant Responsible:
Security deposit $2200
Rent $1900
HOA Fee $127
Gas & Electric
Water
Renter Insurance required
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/st-paul-mn?lid=12369462
(RLNE4992643)