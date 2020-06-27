852 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly

Must See!

Luxury Apartment located in beautiful Walnut Woods.



Gated Community. Move in ready. Large 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, apartment with high ceilings.



Large master bedroom suite with Jacuzzi Tub, his and her sinks. Large walk-in closets. Zoned Central A/C & Heat. Carpet and Hardwood floors throughout.



Gourmet Kitchen has GE Profile Convection Oven & GE Profile Dishwasher. Formal Dining room. Finished basement. Great room with full wet. Window Treatment throughout. Unit come with Washer & Dryer hook up. Secured building. Responsible Landlord.



Public Transit within 5 minutes to apartment. Within walking distance from bus line 10 minutes drive away from Downtown or Tri-County.



Tenant Responsible:

Security deposit $2200

Rent $1900

HOA Fee $127

Gas & Electric

Water

Renter Insurance required



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/st-paul-mn?lid=12369462



(RLNE4992643)