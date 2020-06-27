All apartments in St. Paul
/
St. Paul, MN
/
852 Lincoln Avenue
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

852 Lincoln Avenue

852 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

852 Lincoln Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Summit Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Must See!
Luxury Apartment located in beautiful Walnut Woods.

Gated Community. Move in ready. Large 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, apartment with high ceilings.

Large master bedroom suite with Jacuzzi Tub, his and her sinks. Large walk-in closets. Zoned Central A/C & Heat. Carpet and Hardwood floors throughout.

Gourmet Kitchen has GE Profile Convection Oven & GE Profile Dishwasher. Formal Dining room. Finished basement. Great room with full wet. Window Treatment throughout. Unit come with Washer & Dryer hook up. Secured building. Responsible Landlord.

Public Transit within 5 minutes to apartment. Within walking distance from bus line 10 minutes drive away from Downtown or Tri-County.

Tenant Responsible:
Security deposit $2200
Rent $1900
HOA Fee $127
Gas & Electric
Water
Renter Insurance required

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/st-paul-mn?lid=12369462

(RLNE4992643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
852 Lincoln Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 852 Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 852 Lincoln Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 852 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
852 Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 852 Lincoln Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 852 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 852 Lincoln Avenue offers parking.
Does 852 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 852 Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 852 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 852 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 852 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 852 Lincoln Avenue has units with dishwashers.
