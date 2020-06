Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 5 bedroom house! - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom house in highly sought after neighborhood in St. Paul. Close to neighborhood restaurants and shopping!



This house features formal dining room, large kitchen, new carpet, updated bathroom, and lots of space!!

This won't last long, so set up your showing now!



Elite Property Management Group

763.445.2639



