775 Idaho Ave W

Completely remodeled 1.5 story home, from top to bottom! Charming, original hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, new subway backsplash and tile in bathroom, and too many other upgrades to mention. Attached 1-car driveway and perfect backyard for enjoying the summer. Close to Keys Cafe, Maverick's Roast Beef, Ol' Mexico, and many other shopping and dining options. Quiet Como Park street, only 20 minute walk or 5 minute bike to Como Lake! Please see below virtual tour.



https://my.matterport.com/show/m=X8mtrSM4jbg&fbclid=IwAR2HF8areScurzcdTJE1c3QAS3VkySFND5BgCCPjZcTwZOvOCI3QNjCNDwc



(RLNE5331154)