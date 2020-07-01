All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

775 Idaho Ave W

775 West Idaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

775 West Idaho Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55117

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely remodeled 1.5 story home, from top to bottom! Charming, original hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, new subway backsplash and tile in bathroom, and too many other upgrades to mention. Attached 1-car driveway and perfect backyard for enjoying the summer. Close to Keys Cafe, Maverick's Roast Beef, Ol' Mexico, and many other shopping and dining options. Quiet Como Park street, only 20 minute walk or 5 minute bike to Como Lake! Please see below virtual tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/m=X8mtrSM4jbg&fbclid=IwAR2HF8areScurzcdTJE1c3QAS3VkySFND5BgCCPjZcTwZOvOCI3QNjCNDwc

(RLNE5331154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 Idaho Ave W have any available units?
775 Idaho Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 775 Idaho Ave W have?
Some of 775 Idaho Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 Idaho Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
775 Idaho Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 Idaho Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 775 Idaho Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 775 Idaho Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 775 Idaho Ave W offers parking.
Does 775 Idaho Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 775 Idaho Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 Idaho Ave W have a pool?
No, 775 Idaho Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 775 Idaho Ave W have accessible units?
No, 775 Idaho Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 775 Idaho Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 775 Idaho Ave W has units with dishwashers.

