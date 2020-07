Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

For a showing of this property, please contact Philip Black at philipb@reiprop.com or 651-470-8030.



Come see this unique 3 bedroom 1 bath unit. Upper unit with two floors. Master bedroom on 3rd floor. All 3 bedrooms are nice size. All new flooring throughout the unit. Refinished hardwood, new kitchen floor and countertops. Home is located on a main bus line, close to downtown St Paul, restaurants, and shopping.