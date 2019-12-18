745 Victoria Street S

Amenities

Located just off West 7th Street between the Macalester Groveland and Highland neighborhoods of St. Paul and just steps from the Mississippi River/Shepard Road, this Victoria Park Townhomes 3BR, 2BA is an amazing value for the area. Features include hardwood flooring in main living area and kitchen, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counters, large patio style balcony, 3 indoor garage stalls, master suite with walk-in closet and bathroom, window treatments installed and more! Photos of a similar unit.