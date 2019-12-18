All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

745 Victoria Street S

745 Victoria Street South · No Longer Available
Location

745 Victoria Street South, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Located just off West 7th Street between the Macalester Groveland and Highland neighborhoods of St. Paul and just steps from the Mississippi River/Shepard Road, this Victoria Park Townhomes 3BR, 2BA is an amazing value for the area. Features include hardwood flooring in main living area and kitchen, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counters, large patio style balcony, 3 indoor garage stalls, master suite with walk-in closet and bathroom, window treatments installed and more! Photos of a similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Victoria Street S have any available units?
745 Victoria Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 Victoria Street S have?
Some of 745 Victoria Street S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Victoria Street S currently offering any rent specials?
745 Victoria Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Victoria Street S pet-friendly?
No, 745 Victoria Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 745 Victoria Street S offer parking?
Yes, 745 Victoria Street S offers parking.
Does 745 Victoria Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Victoria Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Victoria Street S have a pool?
No, 745 Victoria Street S does not have a pool.
Does 745 Victoria Street S have accessible units?
No, 745 Victoria Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Victoria Street S have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 Victoria Street S does not have units with dishwashers.
