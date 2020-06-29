All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 733 Charles Ave Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
733 Charles Ave Unit 1
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

733 Charles Ave Unit 1

733 Charles Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

733 Charles Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104
West Frogtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
733 Charles Ave - 1 Available 05/01/20 Rare Classic First Floor 2 Bdrm Duplex Coming Soon with Great Yard and Garage Blocks from Light Rail!!! - Introducing another fabulous listing from Katie and Housing Hub!

Spacious, Sunny and Renovated 2 bdrm first floor duplex located just steps from the Light Rail! This rare gem has so much history and has been lovingly restored to it's natural charm. This home boasts restored original woodwork, built in buffets, a large open dining room and huge living room with tons of light and windows throughout. This home has all of the top of the line amenities with stainless steel whirlpool appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space and gorgeous remodeled bath as well as 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space. This home has a walk-out patio with a gorgeous backyard deck that walks out into a lovely mature garden. WE WELCOME GARDENERS! Enjoy one stall of the over-sized garage. There is plenty of room for extra storage in the garage or in the basement.

This amazing location is smack dab between both Downtowns along the University Light Rail corridor! You may never need your car when you live here, as you are just 2 blocks from the train or buses. WalkScore gives this home a walkable score of 81 and it's BikeScore is 68!!! Within just a few block you will find some of the cities best and most diverse restaurants, great shops, and local haunts. The Rondo Community Library is also just steps from your door.

The tenant is responsible for heat/gas, and electric as well as lawn care and snow removal. The owner pays for water, and trash.

This unit it will accept cats but sorry, no dogs. Pet fees would apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.

Don't miss out on this unit!!! Grab the address and schedule a showing today.

Call or text Katie 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule your showing!

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Application Criteria is as follows:

1. Credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5585565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Charles Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
733 Charles Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 Charles Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 733 Charles Ave Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Charles Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
733 Charles Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Charles Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 Charles Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 733 Charles Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 733 Charles Ave Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 733 Charles Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Charles Ave Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Charles Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 733 Charles Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 733 Charles Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 733 Charles Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Charles Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 Charles Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Pine Tree Park - 806
806 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Cottage Terrace - 1365
1365 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S
St. Paul, MN 55116
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1281
1281 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law