733 Charles Ave Unit 1

733 Charles Ave - 1 Available 05/01/20 Rare Classic First Floor 2 Bdrm Duplex Coming Soon with Great Yard and Garage Blocks from Light Rail!!! - Introducing another fabulous listing from Katie and Housing Hub!



Spacious, Sunny and Renovated 2 bdrm first floor duplex located just steps from the Light Rail! This rare gem has so much history and has been lovingly restored to it's natural charm. This home boasts restored original woodwork, built in buffets, a large open dining room and huge living room with tons of light and windows throughout. This home has all of the top of the line amenities with stainless steel whirlpool appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space and gorgeous remodeled bath as well as 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space. This home has a walk-out patio with a gorgeous backyard deck that walks out into a lovely mature garden. WE WELCOME GARDENERS! Enjoy one stall of the over-sized garage. There is plenty of room for extra storage in the garage or in the basement.



This amazing location is smack dab between both Downtowns along the University Light Rail corridor! You may never need your car when you live here, as you are just 2 blocks from the train or buses. WalkScore gives this home a walkable score of 81 and it's BikeScore is 68!!! Within just a few block you will find some of the cities best and most diverse restaurants, great shops, and local haunts. The Rondo Community Library is also just steps from your door.



The tenant is responsible for heat/gas, and electric as well as lawn care and snow removal. The owner pays for water, and trash.



This unit it will accept cats but sorry, no dogs. Pet fees would apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.



Don't miss out on this unit!!! Grab the address and schedule a showing today.



Call or text Katie 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule your showing!



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



Application Criteria is as follows:



1. Credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



No Dogs Allowed



